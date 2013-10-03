LONDON, Oct 3 European shares headed for a steady open on
Thursday after slipping in the previous session, with uncertainty over the
impact of a prolonged U.S. government shutdown offset by strong economic data
from China.
Markets were cautious given the likely impact of the shutdown on talks to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling by mid-October, with analysts saying failure to do
this would push the world's biggest economy into default and hurt the pace of
economic recovery.
But expectations that some recent disappointing economic numbers would force
the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its policies loose for longer and an upbeat
survey on China's huge services sector after a poor report on manufacturing
earlier in the week were seen underpinning the market.
Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six
months in September as demand grew. The official purchasing managers' index
(PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.4, the highest reading since
March.
"This is just another sign that the government's targeted stimulus efforts,
which were announced a few months ago in order to combat the slowing growth in
the economy and achieve its minimum 7 percent growth target, are having the
desired effect on the economy," Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari said in a note.
At 0625 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC were flat to 0.1 percent down. German Bund futures
fall 15 ticks at the open to 140.17.
After Wednesday's data showing private U.S. employers added
fewer-than-expected jobs in September, investors would focus on U.S. weekly
jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, for the market's near-term direction.
Economists forecast 313,000 new filings in the week ended Sept. 28, up from
305,000 in the previous week.
In Europe, focus will be on services PMI data for September, with Frence's
PMI numbers due at 0748 GMT, German final services PMI numbers out at 0753 GMT,
the euro zone numbers at 0758 GMT and British services PMI data due at 0828 GMT.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0627 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,693.87 -0.07 % -1.13
NIKKEI 14,157.25 -0.09 % -13.24
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 543.93 1.01 % 5.46
EUR/USD 1.3599 0.17 % 0.0023
USD/JPY 97.63 0.31 % 0.3000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.626 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.817 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,311.69 -0.22 % -$2.95
US CRUDE $103.59 -0.49 % -0.51
> Dollar sandbagged by US politics, stocks resilient
> Wall St ends lower on worries of prolonged shutdown
> Nikkei nearly flat as U.S. government shutdown drags on
> U.S. bonds gain on shutdown worries, jobs data
> U.S. dollar founders as shutdown standoff takes toll
> Gold holds gains on weak U.S. data, govt shutdown
> Copper steady as stockpiles drop, but U.S. shutdown weighs
> Brent slips below $109 as US shutdown drags on, stockpiles jump
COMPANY NEWS
BP
The oil firm won a legal reprieve in its effort to force the administrator
of a settlement related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill to tighten
standards in assessing claims, potentially sparing the oil company billions of
dollars of extra costs.
DAIMLER
Daimler's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz sold the most cars in one month in its
history in September, German paper Bild reported on Thursday.
STANDARD CHARTERED, HSBC
Standard Chartered, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and HSBC have submitted
first round bids for Societe Generale's Asian private bank valued at
$600 million, people involved in the sale told Reuters.
KPN, TELEFONICA
Shareholders in Dutch telecoms group KPN have approved the 8.55 billion euro
($11.6 billion) sale of its German unit E-Plus to Spanish rival Telefonica,
paving the way for KPN to step up investment and resume dividend payments.
ACS
The builder is planning to issue up to 1 billion euros worth of bonds which
will convert into 4.5 percent of Iberdrola in shares so as to comply with a
derivates contract. The convertible issue could take place as soon as this week,
according to financial sources quoted by newspaper Expansion.
DANONE
The company said it was seeking full compensation from New Zealand dairy
exporter Fonterra over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra ingredient
used in milk formula produced by the French food manufacturer.
AVIVA
The British insurance group on Tuesday said the sale of its U.S. life and
annuities business to Athene Holding Ltd had fetched $2.6 billion, above the
$1.8 billion price announced in December.
RIO TINTO
The miner has agreed to give away the Blair Athol coal mine in Australia to
Linc Energy, which plans to reopen the mine to expand its coal unit
ahead of a spin-off, the two companies said on Thursday.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Westpac Banking Corp has submitted a bid for Australian assets
being sold by Lloyds, two sources said, lining up against competing offers from
Pepper Australia and Macquarie Group.
UNICREDIT
Italy's largest bank by assets has submitted a preliminary offer to buy
Poland's Bank BGZ and is sounding investors out on the possibility of
selling its Ukrainian unit, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.