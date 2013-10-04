PARIS, Oct 4 European stocks are set to dip on Friday, extending their two-week slide and tracking losses on Wall Street as investors worry that Washington's budget deadlock could have negative implications on much more critical legislation to raise the U.S. federal debt ceiling. At 0625 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent. The impasse between congressional Democrats and Republicans to pass an emergency funding bill, which has led to a third day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, continued on Thursday, with little sign of progress toward a solution. President Barack Obama met Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress but reiterated in a speech that he would not give in to Republican demands to roll back his healthcare programme in exchange for reopening the government. The shutdown appeared likely to drag on for another week and possibly longer, with no end in sight until the next crisis hits Washington around Oct. 17, the date Congress must raise the nation's borrowing authority or risk default, and members of Congress now expect it to be the flashpoint for a bigger clash over the budget and Obama's healthcare law. "Whilst the repercussions of a shutdown didn't seem to worry markets too much, the rigid stubbornness from politicians has traders fearing that the same uncompromising mentality will carry over to the debt limit debate," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. The shutdown has delayed the closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data, normally out on Friday. The data is a key factor for the Federal Reserve to consider when deciding to scale back its stimulus. Two senior Fed officials warned on Thursday of damaging consequences if the country defaults on its debt and said U.S. monetary policy is being kept easier to help offset the harm caused by the political wrangling in the Capitol Hill. After hitting a five-year high in mid-September, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has slipped 2.6 percent in the past two weeks, hurt by the budget standoff in Washington as well as a fresh political crisis in Italy. Italy will be in focus again on Friday as a Senate committee holds public hearing on whether to expel former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The panel is expected to recommend the media tycoon should lose his seat in parliament following an August conviction for tax fraud. Earlier this week, Berlusconi backtracked from attempts to bring down the Italian government. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,678.66 -0.9 % -15.21 NIKKEI 14,024.31 -0.94 % -132.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 544.50 -0.06 % -0.31 EUR/USD 1.3625 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 97.06 -0.19 % -0.1800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.625 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.812 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,318.58 0.14 % $1.89 US CRUDE $103.14 -0.16 % -0.17 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sag, Dollar near 8-mth low on US worries > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as shutdown continues for third day > Nikkei drops to 1-month low on US govt shutdown, budget concerns > FOREX-Euro eyes 2013 peak, dollar undermined by Washington impasse > PRECIOUS-Gold set to end week lower but U.S. shutdown stems losses > METALS-Copper heads for weekly loss as US fiscal woes weigh > Brent drops below $109 on US demand concerns, but storm limits losses COMPANY NEWS: TELECOM ITALIA Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had picked insider Marco Patuano as new chief executive after long-standing executive chairman Franco Bernabe resigned in a strategy clash with core shareholders. FINMECCANICA The board of the aerospace and defence group will meet on Friday to decide on an offer from state-owned agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to buy a 80-90 percent stake in its power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. LINDT & SPRUENLGI Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Thursday it planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its share capital and participation certificates. For more, click on: VINCI French prosecutors have opened a preliminary enquiry into allegations that a subsidiary of construction firm Vinci bribed officials in Russia, the Paris prosecutor's office and NGOs said on Thursday. LAFUMA Calida said it was seeking a majority stake in the French sports clothing group, proposing to build up its stake in the company to 50.6 percent from 15.3 percent before making a public takeover offer to other shareholders. SWATCH A Swatch shareholder has submitted a legal challenge against the block re-election of board members at the company's last annual general meeting. UNILEVER The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm said on Thursday it plans to invest 150 million euros ($203.9 million) in a new manufacturing plant in Kenya that will help it access the east African market. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC The French engineering company is recalling 15 million APC-branded surge protectors sold in the United States after 13 reports of injuries and at least $1.7 million in fire damage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. BARCLAYS The British bank is expected to sell at least 300 million pounds ($487 million) of its shares in the market on Friday, as it finds a home for shares not taken by existing investors in a 6 billion pound fundraising. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings is on track to meet its breakeven target in 2015 compared with a loss of 200 million euros ($272 million) in 2012, it said on Thursday.