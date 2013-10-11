LONDON, Oct 11 European equity index futures rose on Friday, with the prospect of U.S. politicians reaching a deal on the country's debt ceiling set to lift the region's stock markets for a second consecutive day. The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose by 0.2 percent to 2,964 points by 0615 GMT. Germany's DAX futures contract was up by 0.3 percent, France's CAC futures contract rose 0.1 percent while Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract also rose 0.4 percent. German bund futures opened 15 ticks higher. Global equities have lost ground this month after the U.S. government partially shut down due to a stalemate over the country's budget. This has led to concerns about the $16.7 trillion U.S debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the government will hit no later than Oct. 17. President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end the deadlock after meeting at the White House on Thursday. Talks continued into the night and one senior Republican said an agreement could come on Friday, though hurdles remain. Expectations of a U.S. debt deal enabled the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 to snap a three-day losing streak to rise 1.7 percent to 1,245.09 points on Thursday, marking its biggest daily gain in a month after falling to its lowest level since Sept. 5 in the previous session. Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management, said that even if all the U.S. politicians did was to set a short-term debt-limit extension, the fact that this would avoid a default would be enough to soothe investors' nerves. "Even if they just kick the can down the road again, the fact that there won't be a default is why the markets would take it so positively. There may be some volatility going up to the wire, but most people expect a year-end rally," he said. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0614 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.56 2.18 % 36.16 NIKKEI 14,404.7 1.48 % 210.03 4 MSCI ASIA 552.28 1.13 % 6.15 EX-JP EUR/USD 1.3532 0.09 % 0.0012 USD/JPY 98.39 0.24 % 0.2400 10-YR US TSY 2.676 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 1.853 -- -0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,290.8 0.41 % $5.23 0 US CRUDE $102.68 -0.32 % -0.33 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally to 3-wk highs on hopes U.S. avoids default > US STOCKS-Hint of Washington deal triggers rally; futures fall late > Nikkei hits 1-1/2-week high on U.S. deal hopes, weaker yen > TREASURIES-Market ends mixed as 30-year bond auction draws buyers > FOREX-Dollar ticks higher on hopes of U.S. debt deal > PRECIOUS-Gold set for weekly loss on stronger dollar > METALS-London copper faces biggest weekly loss in a month > Brent edges down after big overnight jump on US govt deal hopes COMPANY NEWS: VIVENDI : The Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order that had halted Activision Blizzard Inc's $8.2 billion deal to buy back its stock from Vivendi. Vivendi has hired Societe Generale and Citigroup as lead banks to prepare a stock market listing of SFR, its struggling French telecoms unit, as it seeks to remake itself as a media group focused on music and pay-TV, a source said. AIR FRANCE KLM/ALITALIA : Italy has offered a financial lifeline to troubled carrier Alitalia but the plan depends on private shareholders like Air France-KLM ploughing more money into what many investors regard as a corporate lost cause. AIRBUS Rival Boeing said on Thursday it will restructure its commercial airplane strategy and marketing functions, just days after it lost to Airbus a $9.5 billion order in Japan, previously its most secure market. Separately, the CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said that Boeing redesigned an important part to fix a faulty 787 Dreamliner, revealing a more extensive reworking of the high-tech, $200 million jet than previously disclosed. COMMERZBANK : Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Commerzbank Chairman Klaus-Peter Mueller plans to formally remove two members of the management board, Jochen Kloesges and Ulrich Sieber, on Monday in order to reduce the size of the board from 9 to 7 executives. FRAPORT : The airport group posted higher passenger traffic numbers.