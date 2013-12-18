By Francesco Canepa
LONDON Dec 18 European stocks were expected to edge higher at
the open on Wednesday as investors squared their positions before German
business morale data and a Federal Reserve decision on its equity-friendly
stimulus programme.
At 0721 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.3 percent
and 0.4 percent higher.
Investors were betting on a strong reading for the Ifo German business
morale survey, due to be published at 0900 GMT, after the ZEW gauge of German
analyst and investor sentiment surged far more than forecast on Tuesday.
"We're expecting something similar to the ZEW index, with the economy on a
strong note," Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, said.
"We're going slightly long (European indexes) into the data and the Fed but,
as always with these big decisions, we would never be fully positioned."
The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to issue a statement at 1900
GMT, with most economists not expecting the bank to start winding down its
monthly bond purchases, which have curbed returns on debt and driven money into
stocks since September 2012.
European indexes have fallen between 3 and 6 percent in recent weeks as
strong U.S. data fuelled market speculation the Fed may trim its asset purchase
programme early.
Around 52 percent of FTSE 100 positions opened on IG's platform this week
were "short", or bets the index will fall, compared to just 33 percent of total
FTSE positions.
Possible share price volatility around the Fed announcement meant some
investors were closing their positions and taking profit on the negative bets.
"Although some pundits will put (Wednesday's expected higher open) down to
traders betting that there will be no tapering, it's probably no more than some
shorts squaring their books ahead of the FOMC," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at
Capital Spreads, said in a trading note.
"The major European indices have lost a fair amount of ground since putting
in their annual highs so it's only prudent that the bears book some of their
profits before an event which could potentially catapult the indices back into
new territory."
> Asian shares creep up, dollar steady as Fed decision looms
> Wall St ends slightly lower on day before Fed statement
> Nikkei rises as investors sanguine ahead of Fed
> TREASURIES-Prices rise after 2-year note auction
> FOREX-Dollar on defensive as Fed verdict looms
> Gold holds ground ahead of Fed decision on stimulus
> METALS-Copper edges down for 2nd day ahead of Fed outcome
> Brent holds above $108 ahead of Fed decision on stimulus
COMPANY NEWS
EURO ZONE BANKS
Euro zone finance ministers made progress on Wednesday on some details of a
plan to close banks, paving the way for completion of a euro zone 'banking
union' that is to restore confidence in the financial sector and boost growth.
MONTE PASCHI
A delay past January in a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) share issue by
troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena would cause great uncertainty
and could force the bank to be nationalised, its chairman said on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse is among several banks being probed by the U.S.
Justice Department over the sale of flawed mortgage securities ahead of the
financial crisis, according to two people familiar with the probes.
TUI AG
The German travel and tourism group reported an unexpected net profit for
the 2012/13 financial year, thanks to British and German demand for holidays and
restructuring measures.
BP
BP Plc filed a fraud lawsuit in U.S. court on Tuesday to halt some of the
$2.3 billion it set aside to compensate commercial fishermen for losses claimed
after the British oil company's 2010 offshore oil spill, the biggest in U.S.
history.
TOTAL
Workers at Total's 99,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Grandpuits refinery near
Paris have voted to end their five-day stoppage, leaving colleagues at three
other plants still on strike in pursuit of a claim for improved pay deals.
TECHNIP
The French oil services company said it had been awarded by Kuwait's state
oil company a contract worth over $400 million for its consultancy services in
project management and engineering.
Technip said on Tuesday it expected profitability at its subsea unit to fall
next year, blaming delays in vessel maintenance and the start-up of a flexible
pipe factory in Brazil.
EADS
Eurocopter issued a safety alert to operators of its EC135 helicopters after
aircraft from the same fleet as one that crashed into a Scottish pub killing 10
people and some in Europe were found to have a fuel gauge defect.
CASINO, CARREFOUR
Brazil's GPA, over which Casino took control last year, is gearing up for an
aggressive price war in its food business, where it aims to maintain its
operating profit margin by cutting expenses. Rival Carrefour CARR.PA is studying
an IPO in Brazil to pay for more ambitious investments.
ACS
Spanish hotels group Iberostar is looking to sell its 5.29 percent holding
in builder ACS when the stock rises, El Economista newspaper reported on
Wednesday, citing comments by Iberostar Chairman Miguel Fluxa. The stake is
worth about 410 million euros ($563 million) now.
SAINT-GOBAIN
Ireland's Ardagh is in talks aimed at saving a $1.7 billion deal to buy the
U.S. business of Saint-Gobain unit Verallia in time to meet a mid-January
deadline, according to court documents.
Separately, Saint-Gobain said it reached a deal with its banks to extend 4
billion euros ($5.49 billion) in syndicated loans to 2018 on cheaper terms.
Reuters had reported on the extension talks last month.
DAIMLER
The carmaker plans to invest 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the next two
years in the production network it needs to roll out its new C-Class model,
management board member Andreas Renschler told Handelsblatt newspaper.
RWE
The sale of RWE's DEA will likely fetch less than the 5 billion euros the
company had initially aimed to get in a sale of the oil and gas unit, the Wall
Street Journal Deutschland reported, citing several people familiar with the
matter.