LONDON Dec 23 European shares are seen edging higher on Monday, extending Friday's gain on the back of strong U.S. data after posting their best week since April, with sentiment supported by record highs in U.S. stocks.

Financial spreadbetter IG expects Britain's FTSE 100 to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 31 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.

Trade this week is set to be light, with major European markets shut on Wednesday and Thursday for a holiday.

Better-than-expected GDP data from the United States supported gains on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 on Friday, which closed up 0.5 percent at 1,287.61 points.

After Friday's European market close, the U.S. blue chip S&P 500 posted a record closing high, with investors hoping the better growth outlook meant the economy could withstand a slowdown in monetary stimulus.

The FTSEurofirst managed its best week in eight months as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to slow its asset purchases while extending its commitment to low interest rates was well received by the market.

On Monday, investors were set to focus on the University of Michigan sentiment index and U.S. core PCE prices for further evidence that the Fed's "tapering" of its stimulus was not premature.

By sector, retailers could be in the spotlight as the festive shopping season draws to a close, after John Lewis posted a rise in year-on-year sales as the unlisted British department store continues to outperform its rivals.

