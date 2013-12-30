LONDON Dec 30 European stocks were seen steadying on Monday after two weeks of strong gains that have pulled markets to five-year highs, with a risk that Italian lender Monte Paschi could be nationalised in focus in what could otherwise be a quiet session.

Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, Germany's DAX to open down 11 points, or 0.1 percent, lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 points lower, or flat in percentage terms.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 1.1 percent higher at 1,314.29 points on Friday, its highest closing level since mid-2008.

The benchmark index, which has surged 5.3 percent since Dec. 17, is on track to post a gain of 16 percent for 2013, with just two sessions left in the year.

Italian blue chips and the euro zone banking sector will be in focus after a delay to vital fundraising at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena over the weekend increased the risk that Italy's third-biggest bank would have to be nationalised.

Volumes could be thin this week, with some major European markets closed on Wednesday and open for only half a day on Tuesday following on from last week's holiday-curtailed trading activity.

