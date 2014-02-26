LONDON Feb 26 European stocks were set to edge
lower on Wednesday, with the basic materials sector likely to be
in focus as concerns over China weighed on metals prices
although earnings could potentially provide some support.
Miners could extend a slide from the previous session after
China's yuan weakened below the daily fixing for a second
consecutive day on Wednesday.
Shanghai copper fell as much as 1 percent to a
six-and-a-half-month low and Chinese steel and iron ore futures
dropped for a sixth day in a row on concerns about credit
availability and subsequent demand from users in the country,
the world's biggest consumer of metals.
The mining sector in Europe posted its worst day in three
weeks on Tuesday, pegging back European shares, with traders
saying the China-related falls had further to go.
"(There are) nagging concerns that Chinese banks might be
starting to pull back lending to the property sector, where
there are a significant worries about frothiness," Michael
Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
At 0727 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC were flat to 0.3 percent lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 had gained 6.4 percent in
three weeks, lead up in part by a near 12 percent rally in the
European basic resources sector, before steadying on
Tuesday.
A decent earnings season has also supported gains since lows
made in early February, with 59 percent of the STOXX Europe 600
that have reported results so far beating or meeting
expectations.
Global equity markets were roiled in January over concerns
about emerging market economies, but Anheuser-Busch Inbev
were the latest company to reassure the market over the
region.
The world's largest brewer reported a strong earnings
expansion at the end of 2013, forecasting a return to growth of
Brazilian and Mexican beer sales this year and improvement in
the United States.
Asset performance in 2014:
COMPANY NEWS
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
The world's largest brewer forecast a return to growth of
Brazilian and Mexican beer sales this year and improvement in
the United States after strong earnings expansion at the end of
2013.
BOUYGUES
The French construction-to-telecoms conglomerate posted a 5
percent rise in full-year operating profit, as cost cuts offset
a slump in revenue at its phone and television units.
AIRBUS
The aerospace group announced plans to hike passenger jet
production almost 10 percent to keep up with record demand as it
took charges on its newest jet and unveiled slightly
higher-than-expected core profits.
As Airbus races through flight testing of its newest plane,
the next-generation A350, Europe's planemaker faces growing
battles to secure a future for the A330, until now its only
truly lucrative wide-body jet.
EDF
President Francois Hollande has decided not to renew the
mandate of power utility EDF's chairman and chief executive,
Henri Proglio, when it expires on Nov. 22 this year, according
to a report in the Canard Enchaine newspaper.
PETROFAC
British energy services firm Petrofac posted full-year
profit ahead of forecasts and repeated a cautious outlook for
the year ahead, expecting little or no growth as oil companies
cut investment.
ITV - Britain's largest free-to-air broadcaster said
it would pay a special dividend totalling 161 million pounds
($268 million) after posting a 21 percent rise in 2013 core
earnings, spurred on by a rise in non-advertising revenues.
PEUGEOT SA
PSA Peugeot Citroen has launched syndication of a 2.7
billion euro syndicated credit facility, the lead banks
announced.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank has received approval from Treasury agency UK
Financial Investments to pay about 550 million pounds ($920
million) in staff bonuses for 2013, Sky News reported late on
Tuesday.
ASTRAZENECA
The drugmaker said late on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Myalept (metreleptin for
injection).
BARCLAYS
The bank said on Tuesday it has closed its power trading
desks in London and New York, joining a string of global
investment banks that are paring down their commodity market
activities as increased regulations bite.
REPSOL
Repsol said late on Tuesday that its board of directors had
approved a $5 billion settlement from Argentina over assets
seized in 2012 which will now need approval from the oil major's
shareholders and the Argentine Congress.
Repsol also reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.028 billion
euros ($1.41 billion) late on Tuesday.
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker posted a slower-than-expected
increase in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by exchange
rate effects in key markets.
ENI
Russian state oil company Rosneft awarded its
semi-annual April-September jumbo Urals crude tender for
delivery from the Baltic Sea ports to Shell, Total
and Eni, traders said on Tuesday.
TERNA
The Italian power grid operator said on Tuesday it had
signed an agreement to acquire the entire capital of Tamini
Trasformatori and some of its subsidiaries. The agreement,
subject to certain conditions, provides for a transaction value
for the sole manufacturing facilities equal to 23.9 million
euros, Terna added.
PRYSMIAN
Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker by
revenue, said on Tuesday it expects currency effects to hit
earnings again this year after they contributed to a 4.3 percent
drop in net profit in 2013.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
French water and waste giant Veolia's chief executive,
Antoine Frerot, looks set to survive a second boardroom coup in
two years as a top candidate to replace him backed off, but
tensions will remain with some shareholders who want deeper cost
cuts.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life raised its dividend on Wednesday, after net
profit for 2013 topped the most optimistic forecast in a poll,
helped by cost cutting and increased premium income.
EIFFAGE
France's third-largest construction and concessions company
Eiffage won a 121 million euro contract for the design,
construction, financing, operation and maintenance through to
2039 of the extension to the Dakar-Diamniadio toll motorway
between the Diamniadio junction and Blaise Diagne International
airport.
PARMALAT
Italy's diary company Parmalat said on Tuesday its 2013
gross operating margin rose 2.8 percent in 2013 from a year
earlier to 437.2 million euros as its cost cutting strategy
offset a rise in the cost of milk.
BANCA ALETTI, BANCO POPOLARE
Banca Aletti, part of Banco Popolare, reported a 58.4
percent drop in 2013 net profit to 47.1 million euros, the
lender said on Tuesday.