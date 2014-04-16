LONDON, April 16 European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, recouping some of the previous session's losses after China reported economic growth a touch above forecasts, which helped support Asian stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 48 to 50 points, or 0.8 percent. They also saw Germany's DAX opening up by 69-72 points, or 0.8 percent, and for France's CAC 40 to open up by 50-51 points, or 1.2 percent.

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the first quarter of 2014, official data showed on Wednesday, with signs of waning momentum already prompting limited government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.

However, the Chinese data, which showed 7.4 percent growth, came in slightly stronger than the median forecast of 7.3 percent in a Reuters poll although it showed a slowdown from growth of 7.7 percent in the final quarter of 2013.

Investors were also continuing to monitor the situation in Ukraine, where pro-Russian supporters in the east of the country have clashed with Ukrainian authorities.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pad95v

Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/rav46v ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares offer muted cheer to China growth > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as blue chips rally; Intel up late > Nikkei extends gains, SoftBank jumps on Alibaba earnings > TREASURIES-Yields fall on safety buying as Ukraine tensions rise > FOREX-Aussie off lows after China GDP; yen edges down > PRECIOUS-Gold struggles below $1,300; China demand concerns grow > METALS-Copper firms after losses, but slowing China growth weighs > Brent edges lower towards $109 after mixed China data (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Tricia Wright)