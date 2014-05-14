LONDON, May 14 European stocks were seen opening steady on Wednesday, with key regional equity indexes hovering near multi-year highs reached in the previous session. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to edge down by 4 points, or 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX was seen up by 13-15 points, or 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 1 point. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.3 percent at 1,368.75 points on Tuesday, close to its highest level since May 2008, while France's CAC-40 also touched a near 6-year high. Some traders said the rally witnessed over the last 2 months, which has seen the FTSEurofirst 300 rise some 7 percent from lows in March, may run out of steam as investors look for an opportunity to cash in on that rise. "Despite the major European indices just nudging new annual highs yesterday, trepidation about whether we can justify these levels sees the expectations for this morning's opening to be fairly flat," Capital Spreads dealer Jonathan Sudaria wrote in a note. "Will this be a repeat of the other suckers rallies we've seen this year whereby there's been just enough bullishness to draw people in just before we sell off?" he added. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,897.45 0.04 % 0.8 NIKKEI 14377.12 -0.33 % -48.32 MSCI ASIA <.MIAPJ0000 484.29 0.67 % 3.24 EX-JP PUS> EUR/USD 1.3719 0.12 % 0.0017 USD/JPY 102.13 -0.12 % -0.1200 10-YR US TSY 2.613 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.422 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,295.30 0.2 % $2.56 US CRUDE $102.04 0.33 % 0.34 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, euro wobbles under pressure > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again; Nasdaq slips > Nikkei dips on profit-taking; Kadokawa, Dwango soar on merger report > TREASURIES-Yields fall after U.S. retail sales data disappoints > FOREX-Euro languishes near 5-week low vs dollar, sterling eyes BoE > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on Ukraine; platinum, palladium hold gains > METALS-Nickel comes off 27-month highs; copper drifts > Brent holds above $109 on outlook for U.S. oil stocks, Ukraine crisis (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)