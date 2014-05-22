LONDON, May 22 European stocks were seen edging higher at the open on Thursday, boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve would continue to support the U.S. economy and by data showing a pick-up in Chinese factory activity. At 0631 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent. Gains may be limited, however, with the indexes facing technical resistances near multi-year highs hit last week. "The market may open higher but I expect the Dax to encounter resistance at 9,780 (a level corresponding to its intra day high on May 13) and then trade in a range," Farhan Ahmad, a trader at Tradenext, said. Global shares rose overnight after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured investors that policy makers would stick to their easy monetary policy stance. While Fed staff presented several approaches to raising short-term interest rates, they said the discussion was simply "prudent planning" and not a sign rate hikes would come any time soon. "The minutes...were dovish," investment bank Berenberg wrote in a note. "In short, the Fed is unlikely to spoil the recovery while inflation is low and underemployment is high." Sentiment on risk assets was further boosted by a private survey showing China's factory sector turned in its best performance in five months in May, confounding some of the more bearish on the world's second-biggest economy and top consumer of metals. Private sector activity data for France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole, due between 0700 GMT and 0800 GMT was expected to point to a slight slowdown in the pace of expansion, underpinning market expectations for monetary policy easing from the European Central Bank next month. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,888.03 0.81 % 15.2 NIKKEI 14337.79 2.11 % 295.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.84 1.03 % 4.97 EUR/USD 1.3668 -0.13 % -0.0018 USD/JPY 101.64 0.29 % 0.2900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.562 -- 0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.384 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,293.50 0.16 % $2.10 US CRUDE $103.88 -0.18 % -0.19 > Asia shares rise on firm China PMI, Fed reassurance > Wall St ends higher after Fed minutes > Nikkei jumps on improved China PMI, Fed minutes > U.S. bond yields rise after Fed minutes signal slow rate hike > Yen slips as China PMI supports risk appetite, Aussie edges up > Gold steady but quickening fund outflows put prices at risk > London copper climbs on China, U.S. hopes > Brent steady above $110 on China PMI, lower US stocks COMPANY NEWS SABMiller The maker of beers including Peroni and Miller Lite reported a 1 percent rise in full-year earnings on Thursday, hurt by foreign exchange rates, and forecast another year of tough trading. UNILEVER Unilever is in advanced talks to sell its Ragu pasta sauce business to Japanese condiments maker Mizkan Group for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. ROYAL MAIL The postal firm, at the centre of a political storm over its privatisation, posted a 12 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, and said its business was facing tough headwinds from increasing competition. SIEMENS Siemens rival General Electric Co expects to close a deal to acquire the power business of France's Alstom, GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday, adding that his company is still going to "work constructively" with the French government. Alstom will not give suitor Siemens any more information about its power business than it has already disclosed to General Electric, a person close to the French camp said on Wednesday. Related news ALFA LAVAL The Swedish company said it had finalised its purchase of Frank Mohn AS after approval from competition authorities. Frank Mohn, which has 1,200 employees and had sales of 3.4 billion Norwegian crowns last year, will be consolidated as of May 22. SANDVIK The Swedish engineering group said late on Wednesday it had completed the acquisition of Varel International Energy Services Inc with about 1,300 employees and 2013 revenues of about $340 million. The acquisition will be included in second-quarter results, it said. LLOYDS BANKING GROUP, RBS Lloyds Banking Group is joining a class-action lawsuit against government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, seeking 420 million pounds ($708.9 million) over the bank's handling of its 12-billion-pound rights issue, the Herald Scotland newspaper reported. RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL Austrian lender reaffirmed its commitment to its lucrative Russian operations and trimmed its 2014 outlook on Thursday while reporting first-quarter profit that easily beat market expectations. COMMERZBANK The lender is in the final stages of selling its 700 million euro ($957 million) commercial property portfolio in Japan, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing financial sources. Negotiations with private equity firm Pacific Alliance Group were entering the home stretch, the newspaper wrote. Related news DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives will defend plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in equity and to keep expanding investment banking when management faces shareholders at the company's annual general meeting. Related news NORDIC BANKS Nordea Equity Research has cut its sector view for Nordic banks and lowered its recommendations for Swedish banks Swedbank, Handelsbanken and SEB. For more on the banks, click on BP BP, seeking to limit costs related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, said it would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether it must pay some businesses for economic damages without proof that the spill caused such losses. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sunil Nair and Lionel Laurent)