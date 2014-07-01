LONDON, July 1 European stocks were seen opening marginally higher on Tuesday, with shares in BNP Paribas in focus after the French bank agreed to pay a fine of around $9 billion in a U.S. sanctions case.

Capital Spreads expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 10 points, or 0.1 percent. It also saw Germany's DAX opening up by 8 points, or 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was seen flat at the open.

Late on Monday, BNP Paribas pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve allegations it violated U.S. sanctions laws and enabled the activities of terrorists and humans rights abusers in Sudan and elsewhere.

In an unprecedented move, regulators also banned BNP for a year from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, a critical part of the bank's international business.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)