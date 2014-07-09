LONDON, July 9 European stocks were seen steadying at the open on Wednesday after losses in the previous session, with many investors awaiting the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on when interest rates may rise.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 3-4 points, or 0.1 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen up by 21-23 points, or 0.2 percent higher, while France's CAC was seen up by 9-13 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher.

Asian stocks extended losses to a one-week low on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the economy.

However, on a more positive note U.S. aluminum company Alcoa kicked off the latest earnings season with quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Miral Fahmy)