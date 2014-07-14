(Adds detail, quote, table) EDINBURGH, July 14 European stocks were seen slightly higher on Monday, kicking off the week on a positive foot after a key index posted its biggest weekly loss in four months to leave it near its lowest since May. At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Britain's FTSE 100 , Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.5 to 0.8 percent higher. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 looked set to build on the previous session's gains, when it edged up 0.2 percent to 1,352.11. It still finished the week down 3 percent in its largest weekly fall since March, however. European shares regained their composure after stock markets globally had been roiled by concerns over Portugal's banking system and specifically Banco Espirito Santo, the country's largest listed bank by assets. Asian stocks and U.S. futures edged higher on Monday, with the lender and central bank distancing BES from the financial troubles of its founding family. While the immediate concerns over contagion in the financial system were allayed, traders remained cautious over a financial sector which remains dogged by issues such as the strength of balance sheets and numerous regulatory probes. "Last week's events were a wake up call for complacent markets that for all the exuberance about falling risks, the weakest European economies remain a long way away from fiscal health, as do their banking systems," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,967.57 0.15 % 2.89 NIKKEI 15296.82 0.88 % 132.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 498.53 0.27 % 1.33 EUR/USD 1.3598 -0.07 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 101.38 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.529 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.214 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,317.99 -1.48 % -$19.85 US CRUDE $100.50 -0.33 % -0.33 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher, oil nurses losses > US STOCKS-Wall St edges up; indexes post losses for week > Nikkei rises as retail buyers snap up small caps > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on banking, Middle East worry > FOREX-Dollar steady in subdued market as key events loom > PRECIOUS-Gold still near 4-month high on safe-haven bids > METALS-London zinc hits near 3-year top on supply worries > Brent rises as Libya, Iraq violence renews supply worries COMPANY NEWS: ADIDAS Germany's national soccer team, sponsored by Adidas, snatched victory against Argentina in the World Cup final with a superb extra-time goal from Mario Goetze to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990. GERMAN BANKS The Bundesbank is concerned by penalties European banks are paying the United States to settle investigations into sanctions violations involving Sudan, Iran and Cuba, Spiegel magazine reported, quoting an official at the German central bank. E.ON The utility sees no need for any writedowns as a result of current low power prices, its finance chief was quoted as saying in newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Japan's Softbank Corp has reached a basic agreement to acquire T-Mobile US from parent Deutsche Telecom, Nikkei reported on Friday. Reuters reported last month that Sprint, majority-owned by Softbank, has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US, edging closer to a deal. DEUTSCHE POST Chances are small that Deutsche Post can increase the stamp prices for a standard letter, the head of the German Federal Network Agency told German newspaper Rheinische Post. FRESENIUS The German healthcare group is targeting a profit before tax and amortization (EBTA) margin of 15 percent for its hospitals, Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told magazine Der Spiegel. MERCK KGAA The German chemicals and drugs company is in the market for mid-size acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceuticals division, the head of that unit told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft. VOLKSWAGEN The carmaker will probably be forced by European rules to use the disputed air-conditioning coolant R1234yf, Volkswagen's head of development told magazine Automobilwoche. HUGO BOSS The fashion house's chief executive, Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, reiterated a 3-billion euro revenue target for 2015 in an interview with magazine WirtschaftsWoche. LINDT & SPRUENGLI Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli is in advanced discussions to acquire family-owned U.S. candy business Russell Stover, according to a source familiar with the matter. ROCHE An experimental drug from Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in combination with another treatment, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tricia Wright)