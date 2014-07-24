LONDON, July 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 points lower, or 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 8 points lower, or 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 8
points lower, or 0.2 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
BASF
BANKINTER
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
DANSKE BANK
EDENRED
EASYJET
GAS NATURAL
HAMMERSON
KINGFISHER
LUXOTTICA
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS
LVMH
MTU AERO ENGINES
NOKIA
REED ELSEVIER
REPSOL
ROCHE
SABMILLER
BANCO DE SABADELL
SEB
TATE & LYLE
THALES
TECHNIP
TOMTOM
UNILEVER
VALEO
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
** MEXICO CITY - IMF presents its latest World Economic Outlook report -
1400 GMT.
** BRUSSELS - European Union governments will discuss a specific list of
possible new targets for Russia sanctions.
** EUROZONE MARKIT FLASH PMI
** IT RETAIL SALES, CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
** GB RETAIL SALES
** US JOBLESS CLAIMS, NEW HOME SALES, MARKIT FLASH PMI
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,987.01 0.2 % 3.48
NIKKEI 15263.17 -0.43 % -65.39
MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ000 507.94 0.08 % 0.40
0PUS>
EUR/USD 1.3458 -0.04 % -0.0006
USD/JPY 101.46 -0.01 % -0.01
10-YR US TSY YLD <US10YT=RR 2.467 -- 0.003
>
10-YR BUND YLD <EU10YT=RR 1.145 -- -0.004
>
SPOT GOLD $1,295.86 0 % -$7.98
US CRUDE $103.13 0.01 % 0.01
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey
> US STOCKS-Apple pushes S&P 500 to record close; Boeing hits Dow
> Nikkei edges up as weak yen helps mood; China PMI, Japan earnings in focus
> TREASURIES-Prices slip, but uptrend seen intact on global tensions
> EUROPE FX OPEN-Antipodeans in focus again, AUD up, NZD plunges
> PRECIOUS-Gold falls below $1,300 as equities gain; physical buying picks
up
> METALS-London copper hits one week top as China's growth revives
> Brent steady above $108, supported by China factory activity
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)