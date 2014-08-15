PARIS, Aug 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 16 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 25 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 12 to 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : RATOS AB Q2 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB GDP 2nd release Q2 1230 US NY Fed manufact Aug 1230 US PPI final demand Jul 1230 US Core PPI Final Jul 1315 US Industrial Output Jul 1315 US Capacity utilisation Jul 1355 US U Mich Sentiment Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0505 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,955.18 0.43 % 8.46 NIKKEI 15321.25 0.04 % 6.68 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 508.97 0.24 % 1.2 EUR/USD 1.3364 0.01 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 102.51 0.08 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.409 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.021 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,312.00 -0.06 % -$0.74 US CRUDE $95.64 0.06 % 0.06 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES EDGE UP, POISED FOR WEEKLY RISE > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS HIGHER AFTER UKRAINE CONCERNS EASE > NIKKEI STEPS BACK AFTER 4-DAY WINNING STREAK; SONY JUMPS > FOREX-EURO SHRUGS OFF DISAPPOINTING GDP DATA, DATA-HIT DOLLAR HELPS > PRECIOUS-GOLD ON TRACK FOR SECOND WEEKLY GAIN ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND > METALS-LONDON COPPER NEAR 7-WEEK LOWS AS ECONOMIC CLOUDS GATHER > BRENT STAYS NEAR 13-MONTH LOW BELOW $103 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)