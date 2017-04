LONDON, Sept 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 22 to 23 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 59 to 66 points, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop about 25 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0900 EZ Eurostat Trade 1230 US NY Fed Manufacturing 1315 US Industrial Output ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,985.54 -0.6 % -11.91 NIKKEI 15948.29 0.25 % 39.09 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 495.5 -1 % -5.01 EUR/USD 1.2954 -0.08 % -0.0010 USD/JPY 107.30 -0.02 % -0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.612 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.089 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,232.70 0.37 % $4.57 US CRUDE $91.18 -1.18 % -1.09 > ASIAN STOCKS TUMBLE AS CHINA ANXIETY SAPS CONFIDENCE > WALL ST DECLINES WITH ENERGY, ENDS 5-WEEK STRING OF GAINS > NIKKEI ENDS AT 8-MONTH HIGH AS WEAK YEN LIFTS EXPORTERS > BOND YIELDS RISE AFTER SOLID DATA HINTS AT HAWKISH FED > USSIE DLR BEARS EMBOLDENED BY CHINA DATA, OTHERS CALMER > GOLD NEAR 8-MONTH LOW ON FEARS OF HAWKISH FED, WEAK PHYSICAL BUYING > METALS-LME COPPER NEAR 3 MONTH LOW ON CHINA GROWTH JITTERS > BRENT HITS 26-MONTH LOW UNDER $97 ON WEAK CHINA DATA (Reporting by Atul Prakash)