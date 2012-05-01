LONDON, May 1 Benchmark European gasoline prices fell to their lowest since late February on Tuesday due mainly to the expected restart of the currently idled Trainer refinery in the United States, following its purchase by Delta Air Lines . "Today sentiment is hit by Trainer," a London based trader said. Typical seasonal patterns normally suggest gasoline prices and cracks rise ahead of the summer holiday driving season. Atlanta-based Delta said the first ever purchase of a refinery by an airline would allow it to cut $300 million annually from jet fuel costs. The refinery in Pennsylvania is expected to restart the third quarter. And any increase in gasoline output in the U.S. East Coast would further limit the arbitrage gasoline export opportunity to from Europe. "The deal does not change the market immediately but any output increase is bearish," another trader said. "It will pressure margins and eventually lead to run cuts." GASOLINE * Benchmark Eurobob barges opened at $1,076-$1,080 a tonne fob ARA then dipped to $1,068 before bouncing to $1,088. * The June swap was about $1,056 a tonne, about $2 lower than Monday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent fell to about $8.60 a barrel, the lowest since mid-March. * The total volume was a relatively thin 8,000 tonnes. Trafigura sold half the volume. Gunvor bought 3,000 tonnes before mid-day and sold 2,000 tonnes to Shell in the afternoon. * In the public trading window, only 10ppm premium unleaded gasoline traded in the range of $1,079-$1,082. * Total offered a cargo of 10ppm premium unleaded at $1,097 a tonne cif Thames. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 32 cents at $119.79 a barrel by 1604 GMT. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.55 percent at $3.1701 a gallon around the same time, having fallen to $3.0745, the lowest since late February. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to $24.44 a barrel around the same time, down from $26.36 a barrel at the close on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Naphtha prices fell, pressured by a weaker gasoline price and some ethylene cracker maintenance in the Mediterranean, traders said. * Offers: Gunvor for May 13-17 at $988 a tonne cif NWE; Trafigura for May 22-26 at $989 and BASF for May 16-20 at $985. * Shell bid at $974 a tonne cif NWE. * Theses levels were marginally lower than Monday's deal at $989. * Traders said Algeria's Skikda refinery sold two cargoes of naphtha for May loading to a trading house and an end-user. This was not confirmed. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)