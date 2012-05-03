LONDON, May 3 European gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe remained under pressure on Thursday as a fresh round of refinery purchases threatened to bring more supply back into the market. Prices were little changed at lows not seen since mid-February of $1,060 to $1,065 a tonne fob ARA, having corrected from almost four-year highs of $1,210 in April. Prices have dropped by around 2 percent since the announcement that Delta Air Lines would buy the 185,000 barrel per day (bpd) Trainer refinery in the United States. Further pressure is coming from Europe. Top oil trader Vitol is teaming up with Petroplus co-founder Marcel Van Poecke to acquire the insolvent refiner's plant in Switzerland, while Gunvor announced it would re-start its recently purchased 100,000 bpd refinery in Antwerp. Closures and outages in the Atlantic Basin since the start of the year, together with demand from West Africa, have strongly supported crack prices. Traders warned that additional output would hurt prices, while demand remains feeble. "From the Gunvor refinery, to the Delta refinery to the Vitol-Argos refinery, some capacity is starting to come back to the Atlantic Basin under different names and should make the 'long crack' less of a hedge fund theme," Olivier Jakob from Zug-headquartered energy consultants Petromatrix said in a note. GASOLINE * Benchmark Eurobob barges traded at $1,060-$1,065 a tonne fob ARA. Prices first rose earlier in the session and then fell, closing the day little changed from Wednesday's levels. * Traders said Cargill sold two barges to North Sea Group in the Platts window at $1,060-$,065 a tonne fob ARA. * The June swap fell to $1,040 a tonne from $1,045 the previous day. * Margins were $10.20 per barrel about half of their values a month ago and below a recent high of $18.87 a barrel on April 19. * Premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,065-$1,068 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,068-$1,071 the previous session. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.90 at $116.30 a barrel at 1621 GMT. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.62 percent at $3.0566 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to $25.49 a barrel from $23.93 the previous day as feedstock Brent dropped. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * The weakness in gasoline also weighed on prices of naphtha, which is often used for blending into the motor fuel. * Morgan Stanley sold a May 13-17 cargo to BP at $956 a tonne cif NWE, while Glencore sold a May 19-23 cargo to Statoil at $959 a tonne cif NWE. * In the previous session, Trafigura sold to Shell at $977 a tonne cif NWE. (Reporting by Zaida Espana, editing by Jane Baird)