LONDON, May 8 European gasoline cracks gained on
Tuesday, as outright prices steadied while crude continued to
slide on concerns about the global economic recovery and fears
the market may be oversupplied.
Gasoline refining margins were around $1.50 a barrel wider
than on Friday, and traders expected cracks to hold against
swings in crude, retaining recent gains.
"The gasoline flat price will fall more I think. Not
gasoline cracks," predicted one trader at a European major.
Demand for exports to the U.S. remained thin and the
arbitrage window was for the most part unworkable, although
signs of demand across the Atlantic were more encouraging than
last week, the trader added.
In the Mediterranean, a rare offer was seen in the window
for a gasoline cargo. BP offered at $1,004 a tonne for late May
dates, a trader said.
Naphtha prices in contrast are collapsing faster than crude,
as the ongoing lack of arbitrage opportunities continues to
leave northwest Europe oversupplied. Heavy grade naphtha can be
exported to the U.S. as well as Asia.
Also weighing on the market for naphtha, prices for rival
feedstock propane were at a record discount of $203 a tonne late
last week, traders said, helping to wipe out demand by
petrochemical end-users.
The recent drop in naphtha prices could help revive exports
however, a trader said, although deliveries to the U.S. still
seemed unprofitable and exports east only yielded slim returns.
GASOLINE
* There were no trades of benchmark Eurobob in the window,
but just after the close barges changed hands at $1,031-$1,033 a
tonne fob ARA.
* Prices were in line with deals done late on Friday in the
$1,030-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA range.
* Trafigura was busy both buying and selling during the
session, while Total was also an active seller, along with
Chevron and Litasco. Gunvor, BP and Shell were among the more
active buyers, along with ConocoPhilips, Vitol and North Sea
Group.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- recovered to trade
at around $12.22 a barrel at 1630 GMT on Tuesday, up from around
$10.76 a barrel at the close on Friday.
* Premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at
$1,032-$1,033 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday, slightly below
Friday's $1,035-$1,037 a tonne fob ARA range. Northville and
Statoil each sold a barge to AOT.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.91 at $111.25
a barrel around the same time, as post-election uncertainty in
Greece helped fan worries about the eurozone.
* May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 0.84 percent at $2.9492 a gallon, remaining below $3 a
gallon after slipping below the mark on Friday for the first
time since February.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to
$27.79 a barrel around the same time, up from $26.97 a barrel at
the previous close.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold another cargo to Shell at $909 a tonne cif NWE
on Tuesday, after selling a cargo to Shell on Friday at $922 a
tonne cif NWE.
* Physical naphtha crack spreads were at minus $9.32 a
barrel, down from minus $8.67 a barrel late on Friday.
* Naphtha prices have fallen by almost $50 a tonne since
last Thursday, when cargoes were quoted at around $956 a tonne.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)