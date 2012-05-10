LONDON, May 10 Gasoline cracks in north-west Europe fell to around $10 per barrel on Thursday, well off recent highs, and the return of refinery capacity will push margins down further into the northern hemisphere summer, traders and analysts said. Gunvor and Vitol have bought refineries from stricken Petroplus that many had thought would close, which will mean that capacity in Europe will be higher than anticipated. Meanwhile, refineries are coming back from maintenance in both Europe and the United States. A crude distillation unit at Sunoco Inc's 355,000 barrel-per-day Philadelphia refinery will restart following inspection in one to two days after a hole due to corrosion was discovered following a fire, a source familiar with the situation said. "Refineries are coming back in force this month on both sides of the Atlantic, with several coming back from the dead," Seth Kleinman, global head of energy research at Citigroup, said in an email from Istanbul. "Speculative length is down but far from out, and cash markets are very weak. RBOB looks weak from here." Gasoline stocks independently held in the oil hub of Antwerp-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub rose 9.5 percent on the week to 691,000 tonnes as an increase in imports exceeded an increase in demand along the Rhine, independent analyst Pieter Kulsen said. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,028 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold to Total. * Ahead of the window some 12,000 tonnes traded, falling from $1,045 earlier in the session to $1,028 later in the day. Total and Trafigura sold to Gunvor, Statoil, Morgan Stanley, Vitol and BP. * This was lower than Wednesday's post-window trades at $1,040-$1,047 a tonne fob ARA. * By 1548 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was unchanged at around $10.02 a barrel, down from the $12.28 a barrel seen around the same time the previous session. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. It was offered at $1,040 a tonne fob ARA compared with$1,036-$1,040 a tonne fob ARA traded on Wednesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 52 cents at $112.68 a barrel at 1554 GMT. * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.7 percent at $3.0024 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was down at $29.09 a barrel from $29.20 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded in the window, both at $901 a tonne cif NWE. This compared with offers in the range of $910-$913 a tonne cif NWE seen on Wednesday. Vitol and Shell sold to Chevron and BP. * "Very poor demand, and no working arbs ... I think weakness is 100 percent because of poor demand," a trader said. * Cracks for June were trading around minus $10.20 a tonne. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Jane Baird)