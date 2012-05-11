LONDON, May 11 Gasoline refining margins in northwest Europe continued to erode on Friday, slipping towards $9 a barrel late in the session, as demand remained lacklastre, weighing on prices. In the Mediterranean, several cargoes have been offered in tenders this week. Croatia's INA awarded a cargo for prompt loading, and extended the deadline for offers for another cargo for loading later this month. Another May gasoline cargo offered by Tupras was awarded at premiums to mean Mediterranean quotes, according to a trader. One trader said demand for Mediterranean cargoes for export to the Middle East late in May was substantial enough to support a deal at premiums to mean quotes. But others traders said they would have expected the deal to be done at a discount. Demand for cargoes for export to the U.S. was thin, traders said, adding the arbitrage window for most appeared unworkable. Some 60,000 tonnes of Asian gasoline however have been booked for delivery to the U.S. although traders in Singapore expected the window for East/West trade to be shortlived. Naphtha prices steadied after a steep fall during the week, with three cargoes changing hands. The opportunity to ship cargoes East was supporting the market in the region according to traders, although shipments traded in the window would be used locally. Traders said Greek refiner Hellenic had purchased a cargo via tender from Total, but this could not be confirmed by either company. GASOLINE * No barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Outside the window, some 11 barges changed hands at $1,013-$1,022 a tonne fob ARA, below Thursday's $1,028 a tonne fob ARA window deal. * Morgan Stanley was a busy buyer, while North Sea Group, Mabanaft and Shell also picked up barges. Total was busy seller, while Trafigura, Chevron, Litasco and Hess also sold barges. Vitol both bought and sold during the session. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped to around $9.16 a barrel at 1612 GMT on Friday, just under a dollar narrower than on Thursday. * Gasoline refining margins have eroded this week, falling from $10.88 a barrel at the close last Friday. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. Offers were seen at as low as $1,032 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,040 a tonne fob ARA offered on Thursday. * A cargo of gasoline traded in the Mediterranean at $1,003 a tonne fob Med. BP sold to Vitol. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 31 cents at $112.42 a barrel around the same time, paring early losses after data showing upbeat consumer sentiment in the U.S.. * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.41 percent at $2.9980 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was steady at $29.29 a barrel, little changed from the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * A flurry of activity took place in the last window of the week, with three cargoes changing hands at $907-$910 a tonne cif NWE, up from $901 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday. * Vitol sold to Koch, Koch sold to Shell and Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley. * Prompt naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $10.35 a barrel, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by Keiron Henderson)