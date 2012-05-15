LONDON, May 15 The Eurobob gasoline refining
margin slipped to around $8 a barrel on Tuesday as gasoline
barge prices in northwest Europe continued to sell off.
James Zhang, an energy analyst at Standard Bank, said that
refining margins were set for a deepened seasonal decline as run
rates pick up now that refineries are returning from
maintenance.
"The start of the U.S. driving season this year is unlikely
to spur further strength in gasoline, due to high inventories
and restarts of a number of U.S. East Coast refineries," he
added in a note.
However, the American Automobile Association is forecasting
a better Memorial Day holiday weekend for gasoline sales as
motorists are expected to take advantage of a recent drop in
petrol prices and take to the roads.
In the UK, more crude oil is heading to Coryton, as a
short-term deal to keep the ex-Petroplus plant afloat nears
expiry.
GASOLINE
* One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, with
Gunvor selling to Totsa at $1,004 a tonne fob ARA. Ahead of the
window some 23,000 tonnes traded at $1,003-$1,017 a tonne fob
ARA, compared with $1,010-$1,012 a tonne on Monday.
* Early trades came at premiums to the June swap of $13-$18
a tonne. Vitol, Total, Chevron, Trafigura and BP were all active
on the sell side, whilst buyers included Shell, Gunvor and
Cargill.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around
$7.97 a barrel from around $9.62 a barrel on Monday.
* No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up 15 cents to
$111.72 a barrel at 1605 GMT.
* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 0.94 percent at $2.9311 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R slipped to
$28.75 a barrel from $29.95 a barrel on Monday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One naphtha cargo traded in the window, with Trafigura
selling to Stasco at $884 a tonne cif NWE for May 31 to June 4.
* The naphtha refining margin worsened to around minus
$12.41 a barrel according to Reuters calculations, from around
minus $10.85 a barrel on Monday.
* Propane is trading at a large discount of $159 a tonne to
naphtha, deterring buying of naphtha by petrochemical end-users.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Jason Neely)