LONDON, May 21 Gasoline prices rose on Monday,
bouncing from the lowest price in about four months hit late
last week, while naphtha's crack weakened further.
Naphtha's crack to benchmark crude slumped to the lowest in
about six months. It was also below fuel oil's crack partly
because cheap liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have shifted
petrochemical demand from naphtha, traders said.
But some traders said the naphtha market has shown some
signs of bottoming out as the fall in European prices has opened
up the arbitrage export window.
GASOLINE
* About 13,000 tonnes of Eurobob gasoline traded between
$1,004 and $1,011 a tonne fob ARA before mid-day. There was no
trade in the public trading window in the afternoon.
* Physical barge prices' premium to June swaps were between
$23.50 and $30.50.
* On Friday, Eurobob barges traded around $981-$985, the
lowest since late January.
* Traders said the drop in U.S. gasoline inventories
and the fall in European gasoline prices might open up a spot
arbitrage export opportunity to the U.S. East Coast. But brokers
said the arbitrage has not opened yet.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $11.05 a
barrel from $8.80 a barrel on Friday.
* Dealings of premium unleaded gasoline were thin, with
2,000 tonnes trading at $1,009 and $1,014 a tonne fob ARA.
* In the cargo market, Greenergy bought a cargo of 10ppm
premium unleaded from Gunvor at $1,022 a tonne cif Thames for
May 31-June 4.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.36 at $108.50 a
barrel by 1636 GMT.
* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York was up
1.15 percent at $2.9226 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $30.41 a barrel, up from the $29.88 a barrel at Friday's
close.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold a cargo of naphtha to Shell at $857 a tonne cif
NWE, up $1 from Friday's deal.
* But the gains in naphtha prices were smaller than crude
oil and its crack to dated Brent fell to minus $13.73 a barrel
according to Reuters data, the lowest since early December. The
level is lower than high sulphur fuel oil fob barge's crack at
minus $11.50 a barrel.
* "Petrochemical makers will use LPG as much as they can
when it trades 90 percent below naphtha, which is the case now,"
a traders said.
* Propane price was around $690/$700 a tonne cif NWE.
European petrochemical makers typically can typically use
propane up to 12-15 percent of their feedstock intake.
* But some traders pointed out the recent fall in European
naphtha prices opened the arbitrage export window to both east
and the west.
* Traders also said the physical cargo trade was done around
$3 premium a tonne over the June swap, suggesting physical
naphtha price might rise further.
* June swaps show naphtha prices would average about
$857.70 a tonne and propane around $711 a tonne.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)