LONDON, May 21 Gasoline prices rose on Monday, bouncing from the lowest price in about four months hit late last week, while naphtha's crack weakened further. Naphtha's crack to benchmark crude slumped to the lowest in about six months. It was also below fuel oil's crack partly because cheap liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have shifted petrochemical demand from naphtha, traders said. But some traders said the naphtha market has shown some signs of bottoming out as the fall in European prices has opened up the arbitrage export window. GASOLINE * About 13,000 tonnes of Eurobob gasoline traded between $1,004 and $1,011 a tonne fob ARA before mid-day. There was no trade in the public trading window in the afternoon. * Physical barge prices' premium to June swaps were between $23.50 and $30.50. * On Friday, Eurobob barges traded around $981-$985, the lowest since late January. * Traders said the drop in U.S. gasoline inventories and the fall in European gasoline prices might open up a spot arbitrage export opportunity to the U.S. East Coast. But brokers said the arbitrage has not opened yet. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $11.05 a barrel from $8.80 a barrel on Friday. * Dealings of premium unleaded gasoline were thin, with 2,000 tonnes trading at $1,009 and $1,014 a tonne fob ARA. * In the cargo market, Greenergy bought a cargo of 10ppm premium unleaded from Gunvor at $1,022 a tonne cif Thames for May 31-June 4. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.36 at $108.50 a barrel by 1636 GMT. * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York was up 1.15 percent at $2.9226 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.41 a barrel, up from the $29.88 a barrel at Friday's close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo of naphtha to Shell at $857 a tonne cif NWE, up $1 from Friday's deal. * But the gains in naphtha prices were smaller than crude oil and its crack to dated Brent fell to minus $13.73 a barrel according to Reuters data, the lowest since early December. The level is lower than high sulphur fuel oil fob barge's crack at minus $11.50 a barrel. * "Petrochemical makers will use LPG as much as they can when it trades 90 percent below naphtha, which is the case now," a traders said. * Propane price was around $690/$700 a tonne cif NWE. European petrochemical makers typically can typically use propane up to 12-15 percent of their feedstock intake. * But some traders pointed out the recent fall in European naphtha prices opened the arbitrage export window to both east and the west. * Traders also said the physical cargo trade was done around $3 premium a tonne over the June swap, suggesting physical naphtha price might rise further. * June swaps show naphtha prices would average about $857.70 a tonne and propane around $711 a tonne. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)