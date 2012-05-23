LONDON, May 23 European gasoline prices dipped
on Wednesday but the sharp drop in U.S. inventories helped the
crack to recover to a 4-1/2 high.
Naphtha prices, on the other hand, fell further to hit 16
months low as petrochemical demand remained low.
GASOLINE
* Eurobob gasoline opened at $$1,014-$1,021 a tonne fob ARA
before sliding to $1,009 in the late afternoon. The level was
the slight fall from the range of $1012-$1020 on Tuesday.
* Premium unleaded gasoline did not trade.
* Despite the day-to-day fall, the price has bounced from
$983 hit Friday, the lowest since late January.
* The fall in Eurobob prices was limited compared with crude
oil and its crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to $13.60 a barrel
from $11.70 on Tuesday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were sold off to briefly
touch $105.46 a barrel, the lowest since December. It was
trading $2.83 lower at $105.59 by 1702 GMT.
* June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were
down 1.84 percent at $2.8087 a gallon, compared with 2.50
percent fall in U.S. crude futures.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.89 a barrel.
* In the United States, domestic gasoline inventories fell
by 3.3 million barrels to 201.01 million barrels. Analysts had
forecast a smaller 500,000-barrel drop.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* There were no deals in the window. Gunvor bid at $830 a
tonne cif NWE, pulling the level down from its bid at $853 on
Tuesday.
* Trafigura and Total placed offers at $836 and $834.
* These levels were lowest since January last year.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by William Hardy)