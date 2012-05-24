LONDON, May 24 European gasoline prices continued to slip on Thursday, despite gains in crude, as the arbitrage window for exporting cargoes to the U.S. remained closed and supply weighed on Europe. "We are down from the highs, time-spreads are off... the arbitrage window has closed again and New York has a bit of a hangover to cure... a few unsold cargoes to place" said a gasoline trader. A flow of gasoline to the U.S. and other regions helped gasoline trim stocks in Europe's ARA hub by 20 percent, according to data by independent analyst Patrick Kulsen. Naphtha prices tumbled to the lowest since December 2010, as weak prices in Asia limited the opportunity for traders to export excess supplies East. In Asia, naphtha prices are at a 1 1/2 year low, having come under intense pressure after news of cracker run cuts ahead shook sellers' confidence. Weak propane prices, a rival feedstock, are limiting petrochemical end user demand for naphtha, which is also weighing on the market in Europe. GASOLINE * Eurobob gasoline traded at $988-$1005 a tonne fob ARA during the session, down from $1,009 a tonne fob ARA at the end of trade on Wednesday. No barges changed hands during the window. * Gunvor sold a barge of premium unleaded gasoline to Conoco at $1,016 a tonne fob ARA during the window. * Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was little changed at $13.67 a barrel oat 1626 GMT on Thursday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 87 cents at $106.43 a barrel, after talks between Iran and West hit a snag after detailed proposals to end the standoff were exchanged on Wednesday. * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.15 percent at down $2.8765 a gallon, lagging behind U.S. crude oil futures, up more than one percent around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.06 a barrel, sliding from $27.76 a barrel at the close on Wednesday. * Gasoline stocks fell by more than 20 percent to 729,000 tonnes over the past week, independent oil analyst Patrick Kulsen said. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Trafigura sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at $825 a tonne cif NWE, well below the previously day's bid/offer spread at $830/$836 a tonne cif NWE. * The drop left naphtha cargo prices at the lowest since December 2010. One trader said European prices had declined enough to revive demand for naphtha for export to the U.S. but others were less optimistic. * Naptha stocks fell to 92,000 tonnes from 109,000 tonnes last week. Cargoes came in from Norway, Portugal, Russia, Tunisia, while none left. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)