LONDON, May 25 Gasoline barges prices in northwest Europe were little changed on Friday but rising oil prices eroded refining margins, although profits were still a couple of dollars higher than at the start of the week. "Europe is very strong because of Latin America, West Africa and Gulf pull. There is too much demand for European barrels for export given supply, which is why we are so backwardated," said a gasoline trader. BNP Paribas strategists say low gasoline inventories in the United States will leave the market more tightly balanced and could prompt a boost in imports from Europe. "Stocks remain below average in most regions but most notably on the US West Coast due to an extended refinery outage at Cherry Point that has now come to an end. Tighter US balances are envisaged, which may encourage further arbed volumes from ARA," the bank's commodity markets strategy group wrote on Friday. The East/West naphtha timespread for June was seen at $17.50 a tonne on Friday, but traders say backwardation is making it difficult to take advantage of the differential. Asia's price recovered from a near 1-1/2 year low on Friday, mainly on strong Brent crude. "Backwardation is such that the arbitrage is slammed shut. The backwardation in a strange way actually stops the arbitrage from working because you spend so long in the water," a naphtha trader said. Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix wrote on Friday naphtha was starting to trend towards minus $15 a barrel, rather than minus $10 a barrel, as he had predicted in early May. "It is starting to trend this way on the combination of low industrial demand and increased competition from LPGs," Jakob wrote in his morning note. The June naphtha crack to dated Brent was heard at around minus $12.65 a barrel. GASOLINE * Eurobob gasoline traded at $995-$1008 a tonne fob ARA, little changed from Thursday's $988-$1005 a tonne fob ARA. No barges or cargoes changed hands during the window. * Over 20 barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands during the window at $990-$1,005 a tonne fob ARA, with Vitol selling most of the cargoes at the lower end of the range, and Morgan Stanley selling at the upper end. * Most of Vitol's barges were sold to Gunvor, while ConocoPhilips bought all three of Morgan Stanley's barges. * Eurobob crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $11.43 a barrel, around $2 a barrel lower than the previous session, but up from $9.74 a barrel at the close on Monday at the start of the week. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 28 cents at $106.83 a barrel at 1635 GMT on Friday. * June U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.16 percent at down $2.8812 a gallon, slightly outpacing U.S. crude oil futures, which were almost flat around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.92 a barrel, little changed from $27.75 a barrel at the close on Thursday. * Gasoline stocks have fallen more than 20 percent to 729,000 tonnes over the past week, independent oil analyst Patrick Kulsen said on Thursday, trimmed by exports to the U.S. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a cargo to Gunvor at $832 a tonne cif NWE on Friday, up from Thursday's $825 a tonne cif NWE window deal. * Naphtha prices hit the lowest since December 2010 on Thursday. Weak prices in Asia, that have also fallen to multimonth lows, and competition by rival petrochemical feedstock propane, are weighing on naphtha in Europe. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)