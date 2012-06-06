LONDON, June 6 European gasoline refining margins weakened as crude oil prices swung higher again on Wednesday, with ample supplies in the U.S. weighing on the market in Europe. Traders said the prospects for trans-Atlantic arbitrage remained slim, and there were few signs exports would pick up next month. "The July arbitrage has come in from 4.20 cents a gallon at the end of last month to 2.10 cents...it is pretty tight," said a gasoline trader. Adding to bearish sentiment, in the U.S. product stocks rose more than expected as refinery rates jumped to their highest in nearly two years, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday. Gasoline inventories rose 3.35 million barrels in the week, much higher than analysts' expectations for a 700,000-barrel build, the EIA report showed. Relieving some of the naphtha overhang in Europe, Asia is set to receive in July about 450,000 tonnes of Western naphtha, around 20 percent more than in June. Traders said the bulk of the volumes shipped were unsold but there was little alternative as the prospects for selling the naphtha in Europe were lower than in Asia. GASOLINE * Eurobob barge prices were higher than at the close on Friday, trading at $952 a tonne fob ARA during the window. On Friday, prices from $975 to $943 a tonne fob ARA during the session. * Gunvor sold both barges to Cargill. Ahead of the window, Trafigura bought two barges from Morgan Stanley and Gunvor at $967 and $971 a tonne fob ARA. * Five barges of premium unleaded gasoline changed hands during the window at $958-$970 a tonne fob ARA, up from $936-$944.75 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * Glencore was the only buyer, while Vitol sold most of the barges and Gunvor sold one. * In the cargo market, Total offered a cargo in the north at $973 a tonne cif Thames. In the Mediterranean, Trafigura offered at $926.50 a tonne. * By 1636 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $12.37 a barrel, little changed from the previous session, but down from $13.50 a barrel around the close on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $2.21 at $101.05 a barrel around the same time, recovering from at 16 month low of $95.63 a barrel on Monday. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.82 percent at $2.7066 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.88 a barrel, around 60 cents below the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Shell sold a cargo to Statoil at $772 a tonne cif NWE, up from $747 a tonne cif NWE on Friday. * The naphtha crack slipped further, trading at around minus $14.48 a barrel according to Reuters calculations, below Friday's minus $14.42 a barrel. * Asia's naphtha price was at the lowest in 1-1/2 years on Friday while margins sank to a 6-1/2 month low as a chunk of demand will be removed on a cracker outage and run cuts. * (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)