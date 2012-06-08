LONDON, June 8 Gasoline and naphtha prices in
northwest Europe followed crude oil futures down on Friday on
the poor outlook for demand, although refinery outages and
closures provided some support.
Early in the session, gasoline barges in northwest Europe
traded at premiums to the July swap of $22-$23.50 a tonne, which
traders attributed to tighter supply as the UK's Coryton
refinery closes.
Outages in the United States at BP's 405,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Whiting refinery and Motiva's 600,000 bpd Port Arthur
refinery also underpinned the broader gasoline market.
This helped the gasoline refining margin stay in double
figures, but traders expected this to come under pressure if
gasoline supplies increase.
"Naphtha is the weakest to gasoline since I can remember,
and accordingly cracks will eventually cave in," a trader said.
"They will reform and blend the naphtha as ... refiners come
back from maintenance."
June gasoline swaps traded at premiums to June naphtha swaps
of some $178.14 a tonne, making blending very profitable on
paper.
Naphtha is particularly suited for blending into West
African gasoline grades, but the Nigerian market has been
quieter this week after last week's pick-up in demand.
"Quite a lot traded last week," one gasoline broker said,
adding that there was still no buying from the Nigerian state
Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) because
of an ongoing investigation into abuses of the fuel subsidy
system.
"There are only PPMC (Pipelines and Product Marketing
Company) buyers in the market. It's been hit or miss - we're
seeing long, slow periods, then heavy bursts of buying," he
said. PPMC is another Nigerian state organisation.
On the naphtha side, trade sources confirmed that China's
Unipec had won the bulk of the Suez cargoes offered for sale by
Egyptian General Petroleum Corp in a tender, with Vitol and
Mitsui reportedly picking up a cargo apiece.
The results of the tender for the naphtha cargoes offered
out of Alexandria were postponed, but Socar, Total and Gunvor
were thought to be in the frame, traders said.
GASOLINE
* No benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline barges
traded in the window. Some 6,000 tonnes traded ahead of the
window at $913-$917 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's
$930-$959 a tonne range.
* Vitol, Litasco and Statoil were on the sell side, whilst
Shell, Cargill and Gunvor were buyers.
* Gasoline cargoes traded in the window at $920 a tonne cif
Thames and $934 a tonne cif Thames. Vitol sold the lower priced
cargo to Greenergy and Statoil sold the other to Harvest.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped a little to
around $11.20 a barrel from some $13.70 a barrel on Thursday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.13 at $97.80
a barrel at 1544 GMT, falling for a second day after U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal another
round of monetary stimulus.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down
1.68 percent at $2.6399 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $27.86 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Thursday's $27.90
a barrel.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Three naphtha cargoes changed hands in the window. The
first cargo traded at $735 a tonne cif NWE, with Vitol selling
to Morgan Stanley for June 24-28 dates.
* At the end of the window Mercuria bought two cargoes - one
from Total at $744 a tonne cif NWE for June 26-30 dates, and the
other from Trafigura at $742 a tonne for June 29 to July 3.
* These levels were down on Thursday's trade at $754 a tonne
cif NWE.
* Naphtha refining margins were boosted by Mercuria's late
purchases. The crack improved to minus $14.73 a barrel from
Thursday's minus $16.13 a barrel. But traders remained bearish.
* "It doesn't feel like there is any respite for naphtha in
the short term," said one trader. "Asian cracker rates are being
cut back." The largest of Formosa's three crackers has been
closed since the end of May.
* Asia's naphtha margins have hit their lowest in almost
three and a half years as the weak economic outlook dampens
buying interest.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)