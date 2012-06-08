LONDON, June 8 Gasoline and naphtha prices in northwest Europe followed crude oil futures down on Friday on the poor outlook for demand, although refinery outages and closures provided some support. Early in the session, gasoline barges in northwest Europe traded at premiums to the July swap of $22-$23.50 a tonne, which traders attributed to tighter supply as the UK's Coryton refinery closes. Outages in the United States at BP's 405,000 barrels per day (bpd) Whiting refinery and Motiva's 600,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery also underpinned the broader gasoline market. This helped the gasoline refining margin stay in double figures, but traders expected this to come under pressure if gasoline supplies increase. "Naphtha is the weakest to gasoline since I can remember, and accordingly cracks will eventually cave in," a trader said. "They will reform and blend the naphtha as ... refiners come back from maintenance." June gasoline swaps traded at premiums to June naphtha swaps of some $178.14 a tonne, making blending very profitable on paper. Naphtha is particularly suited for blending into West African gasoline grades, but the Nigerian market has been quieter this week after last week's pick-up in demand. "Quite a lot traded last week," one gasoline broker said, adding that there was still no buying from the Nigerian state Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) because of an ongoing investigation into abuses of the fuel subsidy system. "There are only PPMC (Pipelines and Product Marketing Company) buyers in the market. It's been hit or miss - we're seeing long, slow periods, then heavy bursts of buying," he said. PPMC is another Nigerian state organisation. On the naphtha side, trade sources confirmed that China's Unipec had won the bulk of the Suez cargoes offered for sale by Egyptian General Petroleum Corp in a tender, with Vitol and Mitsui reportedly picking up a cargo apiece. The results of the tender for the naphtha cargoes offered out of Alexandria were postponed, but Socar, Total and Gunvor were thought to be in the frame, traders said. GASOLINE * No benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline barges traded in the window. Some 6,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $913-$917 a tonne fob ARA, down from Thursday's $930-$959 a tonne range. * Vitol, Litasco and Statoil were on the sell side, whilst Shell, Cargill and Gunvor were buyers. * Gasoline cargoes traded in the window at $920 a tonne cif Thames and $934 a tonne cif Thames. Vitol sold the lower priced cargo to Greenergy and Statoil sold the other to Harvest. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped a little to around $11.20 a barrel from some $13.70 a barrel on Thursday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.13 at $97.80 a barrel at 1544 GMT, falling for a second day after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal another round of monetary stimulus. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1.68 percent at $2.6399 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.86 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from Thursday's $27.90 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three naphtha cargoes changed hands in the window. The first cargo traded at $735 a tonne cif NWE, with Vitol selling to Morgan Stanley for June 24-28 dates. * At the end of the window Mercuria bought two cargoes - one from Total at $744 a tonne cif NWE for June 26-30 dates, and the other from Trafigura at $742 a tonne for June 29 to July 3. * These levels were down on Thursday's trade at $754 a tonne cif NWE. * Naphtha refining margins were boosted by Mercuria's late purchases. The crack improved to minus $14.73 a barrel from Thursday's minus $16.13 a barrel. But traders remained bearish. * "It doesn't feel like there is any respite for naphtha in the short term," said one trader. "Asian cracker rates are being cut back." The largest of Formosa's three crackers has been closed since the end of May. * Asia's naphtha margins have hit their lowest in almost three and a half years as the weak economic outlook dampens buying interest. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)