LONDON, June 11 Gasoline refining margins rose in northwest Europe on Monday amid widening hopes for a revival in U.S. demand and an imminent halt in supplies from the UK's Coryton refinery. Workers from Britain's Coryton oil refinery marched on a fuel terminal in the southeast of the country and disrupted the supply of fuel to some petrol stations to protest against the plant's closure, although the protests are unlikely to lead to widespread shortages. Oil prices rose early in the session but collapsed as enthusiasm about a bailout for Spanish banks subsided, causing gasoline prices to swing lower towards the end of the day. Despite the drop in crude, US gasoline prices were steady, reviving optimism among traders that the opportunity to export cargoes across the Atlantic may soon return, after a window for arbitrage opened briefly last month. In Asia, naphtha prices rebounded from multi-year lows, and hopes for a better Eastern market were reflected in higher offers. However, while the number of sellers rose to about six firms in the window, there was still no sign of demand. GASOLINE * No benchmark Eurobob or premium unleaded gasoline barges traded in the window. * Gasoline prices swung lower along with crude during the session, with barges of benchmark Eurobob slipping from $942 a tonne fob ARA down to $927 a tonne fob ARA during the day. * Litasco, Chevron and Hess were sellers, while Cargill, Shell and Vitol were buyers. * Trafigura offered a gasoline cargo at $901 a tonne for delivery to the Mediterranean. * In the northwest European window, Total sold a cargo to Greenergy at $938 a tonne cif Thames, above both of Friday's $920 and $934 a tonne cif Thames trades. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- jumped to $11.62 a barrel on Monday, up from $9.34 a barrel at the close on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 60 cents at $98.87 a barrel at 1719 GMT, erasing early gains as a rally triggered in part by a Spanish bank rescue package ran out of steam. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.15 percent at $2.6891 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.26 a barrel, up from $28.68 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * After Friday's trading flurry, no naphtha cargoes changed hands during the window, although several remained on offer. * BP, Shell, Total, Vitol, Gunvor and Trafigura all offered cargoes at $744-$752 a tonne cif NWE in the window, while no bids were seen.7 * Offers were above Friday's $735 a tonne cif NWE trade. * Asia's naphtha margins recovered from a 3-1/2 year low on Monday, surging by about 35 percent to $24.28 a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Julia Payne, editing by Jane Baird)