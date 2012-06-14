LONDON, June 14 Gasoline outright prices and cracks rose slightly as demand from the United States begins to pull European supplies leading to a stocks fall at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Naphtha prices remained unchanged in subdued trading as Asian buyers failed to absorb Europe's excess cargoes owing to poor petrochemical demand in a weak global economy. Gasoline stocks at independently held in ARA dipped four percent to 695,000 tonnes over the week, according to data released on Thursday by Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. In addition to greater U.S. demand, there is a reluctance to hold inventories because of a market structure that makes it expensive to keep product in storage. The arbitrage to the U.S. reopened this week after a one month closure. The 50,000 tonne Emerald Express tanker, carrying gasoline, was heading West, one trader said. The cargo was believed to be Vitol's. In contrast, naphtha stocks held in ARA continued to climb, up 8.6 percent to 152,000 tonnes, a fresh high for the year after supplies arrived from Russia and Spain, while no cargoes left, Kulsen said. GASOLINE * Chevron sold one barge of benchmark Eurobob traded to Cargill in the Platts window at $934 a tonne fob ARA. * Up until the window, trades of Eurobob took place at $924 to $928 a tonne, with June/July swap spreads widening to $22.50 to $27.50 on greater prompt demand in June. * Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $934 to $935.50 a tonne fob ARA, on par with Eurobob and up slightly from Wednesday's deals at $930 a tonne. Glencore bought all the cargoes from Gunvor and another seller. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $14.45 a barrel, up slightly from $13.75 a barrel on Tuesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were around flat at $97.13 a barrel at 1713 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 0.51 percent at $2.6689 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.38 a barrel, down from $29.03 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * In the window, Trafigura offered a cargo at $743 a tonne cif NWE for 5-9 July delivery, but no buying interest surfaced. * Naphtha cracks were down around minus $15.20 a barrel for June up slightly from close to minus $16 a barrel on Wednesday. * "Cracks improved with Brent dropping, there was no fundamental change in the market," said one trader. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)