LONDON, June 15 Gasoline barge prices in Europe rose on Friday, supported by slightly firmer demand due to the summer driving season. However overall the outlook for gasoline demand was remained lacklustre, with statistics from Italy pointing to weakness in the market, due to high prices and an ailing economy. "In Italy, statistics from the Department of Energy show that although gasoline and diesel prices fell m-o-m, they still stood at 1.81 euros per litre (+17 percent y-o-y) and 1.70 euros per litre (+20 percent y-o-y) in May." "In line with this, gasoline demand was on average 9.2 percent lower on the year, while diesel requirements recorded a drop of 7.5 percent over the same period. Analysts said the longer term outlook for gasoline relative to diesel looks bleak. "Not necessarily in the summer but certainly overall distillates will run the barrel and mogas could be the new resid (residual)," said Seth Kleinman head of energy research at Citigroup. GASOLINE * There were no trades of gasoline or premium gasoline in the window. * Before the window there 12 trades of Eurobob at $939-$946 a tonne fob ARA compared to the $924 to $928 a tonne the previous session with June/July swap spreads at $22.75 to $27.50 in line with the previous day. * Hess Gunvor and Litasco sold to Shell Total and Gunvor. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $13.35, down from $14.45 a barrel the previous day. * ICE Brent crude futures were around flat at $97.16 a barrel at 1615 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.51 percent at $2.6900 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.48 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * In the window, BASF bought at $749 a tonne cif NWE, in line with the trade seen on Thursday. This was in line with the offer the previous session. * Naphtha cracks recovered to around minus $13.40 for July. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)