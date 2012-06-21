LONDON, June 21 European gasoline and naphtha margins rebounded on Thursday, as another slide in crude sent Brent to an 18-month low, while product prices remained at least partly supported by tighter supplies. Naphtha refining margins were more than $3 a barrel wider than a week earlier, as traders said cuts in output had helped trim a supply glut. European naphtha production fell by almost a fifth from April, and was 15.8 percent lower than in May last year, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed. "It feels better for the next 10-15 days, but looks gloomy afterwards as arbitrage opportunities are closed and we'll start to accumulate supplies again soon in Europe," said a naphtha trader. Naphtha prices in Asia, one of Europe's main export markets, remain near a 21-month low due to cracker shutdowns and slowing industrial growth. Despite a seasonal rise in demand for gasoline exports to the U.S. - the arbitrage window has been open at least twice in the past month - European refiners cut gasoline production by 2.5 percent from the previous month. U.S. oil major Exxon is expected to shut a gasoline making unit at its Fawley refinery in Britain for planned maintenance, traders said on Thursday. The maintenance shutdown of a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC)takes place in September. The duration of the maintenance was not clear, traders said. An Exxon spokesman said the company does not comment on its refinery operation status. The refinery has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day and one of its three crude distillation units will also be decommissioned also in September. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window on Thursday. * Prices rose from $899 to $915 a tonne fob ARA ahead of the slot, falling from Wednesday's $922-931 a tonne fob ARA range. * Nine barges of benchmark Eurobob changed hands. Vitol, Morgan Stanley, Glencore, Chevron and Hess sold Total, Shell, Mabanaft and Litasco. Cargill was active on both sides of the market. * Gunvor was again the only seller of premium unleaded gasoline barges during the window, selling three barges to Total at $910-$916 a tonne fob ARA, in line with prices on Wednesday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- jumped to $19.04 a barrel at 1624 GMT on Thursday, up from $18.37 a barrel at the close on Wednesday at at the highest level since the end of March. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.16 at $90.53 a barrel around the same time. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down from Tuesday by 0.55 percent at $2.5759 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $24.70 a barrel, up from $23.86 a barrel at the close on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes of naphtha traded in the winow at $695 a tonne cif NWE, down from $716 a tonne cif NWE on Wednesday. Vitol sold to Chevron and Glencore sold to Trafigura. * In a sign buying interest may be picking up, Morgan Stanley and Gunvor were also seen bidding in the window. BP and Shell offered, but no further deals were done during the session. * The physical naphtha crack spread was at about minus $12.6 a barrel late on Thursday, steady from the previous session and more than $3 a barrel higher than a week earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by William Hardy)