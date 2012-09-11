LONDON, Sept 11 Prices for European benchmark grade Eurobob gasoline and naphtha were largely rangebound on Tuesday as the market remained supported by tight global supplies due to recent refinery outages and autumn refinery turnarounds in Europe. The tightness was demonstrated by a drop in gasoline stocks held in 16 European countries in August, industry monitor Euroilstock showed on Tuesday. Gasoline stocks in August were at 105.66 million barrels, down 1.2 percent from July, with refiners taking advantage of margins that have vaulted to multi-year highs on tight supply caused by refinery maintenance and closures. The market is expected to correct but fundamentals are expected to remain supportive for a while, at least until cheaper winter gasoline overtakes the market in October. "The front looks too strong but it is difficult to see it getting too weak with refinery turnarounds coming," one trader said. Arbitrage opportunities to the United States have narrowed if not closed, several traders said. Clean tanker rates have risen on the back of recently booked gasoline cargoes, which have started to close the profit margin for European sellers. "NY (price) is getting stronger...probably because the arbitrage window was closed and then they realised few cargoes are going there," another trader said. Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said its 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery, which had a deadly fire in August, processed half of its total capacity, on Sunday. The refinery is expected to reach full capacity over the week ahead. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a second day. * Some 8,000 tonnes traded before the window at $1,143-$1,146 a tonne fob ARA, staying in the similar range to Monday's deals at $1,142-$1,158 a tonne. * Premiums to the October swap for these trades held relatively steady at $88.00-$89.25 a tonne, compared with levels in the previous session at $87.75-$102.25 a tonne. * Trafigura, Chevron, Morgan Stanley, Hess and North Sea Group sold all cargoes to Gunvor save one, which went to Noble. * At 1613 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was trading at around $21.75 a barrel, down from $21.95 a barrel on Monday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,157 and $1,170 a tonne fob ARA, up from Monday's deals at $1,150-$1,152 a tonne. North Sea Group sold to Vitol and Statoil sold to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 3 cents at $114.76 a barrel at 1635 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.34 percent at $3.0343 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $30.59 a barrel, down from $31.17 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $997-$999 a tonne cif NWE, slightly down from Monday's deals at $998-$1,000 a tonne. * Vitol sold to Glencore and BP. * The prompt naphtha crack was down slightly at minus $2.70 from $2.34 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Anthony Barker)