LONDON, Oct 18 Gasoline margins fell on Thursday, extending a sharp decline this week after having steadied only briefly in the previous session, hit by weak demand in the United States and ample supplies due to higher refinery runs. Refinery runs in the region are increasing due to tightness in other product markets, which boosts the availability of light-end output as well. Physical gasoline margins were trading below $5 a barrel during the session, less than a third of their value on Friday. "Transatlantic gasoline arbitrage appears shut as U.S. demand is very weak," a gasoline trader said. Naphtha prices also slipped, weighed down by weaker gasoline and losses in Asia, which absorbs much of Europe's unwanted naphtha. Naphtha prices react to shifts in gasoline because demand for the product partly driven by blenders who use naphtha to make the motor fuel. There was also some demand for naphtha as a petrochemical feedstock, but that too was weak, according to independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. Gasoline stocks fell sharply during the week as buyers prepared to shift from summer to winter specification product at the end of the month, Kulsen said, with inventories dropping by about 20 percent to 600,000 tonnes. Naphtha inventories rose to 107,000 tonnes from 72,000 tonnes last week, boosted by arrivals from Russia. GASOLINE * Five barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window at $987-$989 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,009 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday. Trafigura bought all five from Gunvor. * Some 10 barges traded ahead of the window at $997-$1,015 a tonne fob ARA, below the previous day's range at $1,025-$1,035 a tonne fob ARA. * Total, Gunvor, Hess, Statoil and Vitol sold to Shell, Cargill, Litasco, North Sea Group and BP. Noble both bought and sold during the session. * The trades came at premiums to the November swap of $10-$32 a tonne, a wider range than Wednesday's $25-$32 a tonne. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped further to around $4.80 a barrel, down from $6.72 a barrel at the previous close. Margins have dropped from $13.97 a barrel a week ago. * Five barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,005-$1,021 a tonne fob ARA, a lower range than Wednesday's $1,020 a tonne fob ARA deal. * Brent crude futures were down 28 cents at $112.94 a barrel at 1631 GMT. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.50 percent at $2.7400 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R fell to $22.74 a barrel from $24.71 at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three cargoes traded in the physical market at $955-$962 a tonne cif NWE, down from $981 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday. * Trafigura sold two cargoes to Vitol and one to Statoil. * The naphtha crack fell back to around minus $4.92 a barrel from $3.96 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)