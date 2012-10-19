LONDON, Oct 19 Gasoline refining margins
recovered slightly on Friday, supported by some supply shrinkage
in the United States.
A trader said that a delay in the return of the Delta Air
Lines Trainer refinery catalytic cracking unit combined with
problems at Mexican refineries meant that supply was tighter in
the United States, increasing import demand from Europe.
However margins are still near their lowest in around seven
months, and analysts and traders see scope for more weakness
into the winter as refining capacity comes back on stream.
"The weakness in light ends seen in Europe is likely just
the beginning," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at
Citigroup.
He said that the gasoline feedstock naphtha would also be
under pressure.
"The growth in U.S. propane exports will weigh on naphtha,
leaving plenty available for winter gasoline production and
demand is still weak."
Further indicating a perception that gasoline consumption
will be at a low ebb, refinery output retreated according to
Euroilstock data.
While distillate output increased, production of gasoline
in September fell by 2.3 percent on the month and by 3.1
percent on the year.
Gasoline consumption is suffering because high oil prices
reflected in costs at the pump are prompting motorists to scale
back purchases.
The market was slightly tighter in the Mediterranean due to
North African demand, one trader said.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the
window.
* Ahead of the window some 11,000 tonnes traded at
$1,005-$1,010 a tonne fob ARA, at the top end of the $987-$1,015
a tonne range the day before.
* Vitol, Chevron, Hess and Gunvor sold to BP, Cargill and
Trafigura.
* The trades came at premiums to the November swap of
$20.50-$26 a tonne, at the upper end of the $10-$32 a tonne
range on Thursday.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- recovered to $7.75 a
barrel, bouncing from around $4.80 a barrel the previous day,
which was its lowest since March.
* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $993-$1,011 a tonne fob ARA, lower than the
$1,005-$1,021 a tonne range seen on Thursday.
* Brent crude futures were down 75 cents at $111.67
a barrel at 1540 GMT.
* November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.31
percent at $2.7366 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R rose to
$23.35 a barrel from $23.19 at the previous close.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two cargoes traded in the physical market. Trafigura sold
one to BP at $954 a tonne cif NWE for 3-7 Nov., while Gunvor
sold to Vitol at $960 a tonne cif NWE for 7-11 delivery.
* This compared to the $955-$962 a tonne cif NWE the
previous day.
* The naphtha crack for November was seen at around minus
$5.22 according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)