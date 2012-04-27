LONDON, April 27 Gasoline cracks bounced slightly on Friday, after heavy losses so far in April, and traders saw scope for a return to strength as summer in the northern hemisphere loomed. "Fundamentally I think it should go higher, we have drawn quite a bit from inventories," a trader said. Market players are anticipating further strength for gasoline as the approaching summer driving season in the United States will see demand rising. Up until recently, however hedge funds which perceive that a sell off in gasoil was over done, switched out of gasoline in order to take bigger positions in the heating fuel. "The funds are pushing distillates higher, and conversely gasoline is getting destroyed, that is all there is to it," the trader said. Another said there was still a relatively strong demand from West Africa, which helped to lift trading volumes. GASOLINE * Some 12,000 tonnes of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,089-$1,090 a tonne fob ARA. Total, Statoil, AOT, and Cargill sold to Trafigura. Before the window gasoline traded at $1,085-$1,093 a tonne fob ARA, with Trafigura, Morgan Stanley and Chevron selling to North Sea Group, Gunvor, Cargill and AOT. * Some 4,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. Barges changed hands at $1,089-$1094 a tonne fob ARA, a shade higher than the $1,088-$1,092 a tonne seen on Thursday. * AOT, and Statoil sold to Glencore and Shell. * At 1553 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down to around $10.57, inching up from the $10.40 a barrel seen around the same time on Thursday. However it was still way below the peaks near $20 a barrel around the start of the month. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 73 cents at $119.19 a barrel around the same time. * May U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.3 percent at $3.1940 gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.34 a barrel, up a little from the $26.76 a barrel, around the same time on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One naphtha cargo traded in the window at $992 a tonne cif NWE. Trafigura sold to Statoil. * This was below the $996-$1,004 bid-offer range seen on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)