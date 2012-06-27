(Makes clear Coryton will become an import terminal)
LONDON, June 26 Gasoline refining margins
advanced further on Tuesday, as traders' exports to the U.S. and
low refinery runs left the spot market tightly supplied.
Refinery outages in the United States underpinned strength
in prices across the Atlantic earlier this month contributing to
a rise in exports from Europe, but traders said the arbitrage
opportunity has been shut for most firms since last week.
As a result, supplies could resume building up in the
region, and with slack demand in west Africa and low prices in
the Mediterranean, traders cautioned that strength in northwest
Europe could be shortlived.
"I'm not seeing a lot going to West Africa, the
Mediterranean is cheap so one has to ask, how long can we
maintain this situation?" said one trader.
Naphtha prices also rose as signs of a recovery in demand in
Asia raised hopes that exports to East would pick up, although
traders said the recent upturn could also be shortlived. Asia's
naphtha price was at a one-week high on Tuesday.
"With the East/West spread going wider there is more of an
incentive for Mediterranean barrel to move East, which in turn
helps balance Europe, but Asia will have to judge whether it
needs the barrels" said a naphtha trader.
The administrator of the Coryton refinery, which was
formerly run by now insolvent Petroplus, said on
Tuesday a joint venture of Vopak, Shell UK Ltd and
Greenergy have agreed to buy the site in UK for use as an import
terminal.
GASOLINE
* Two barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the
window at $915-$921 a tonne fob ARA, above Monday's $908-$912 a
tonne fob ARA trading range (no deals were done in Monday's
window).
* Gunvor sold both to Vitol, remaining the only seller this
week.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $19.01 a
barrel at 1631 GMT, up from $18.59 a barrel at the close on
Monday.
* No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window. On Monday, premium unleaded barges traded at $914-$917 a
tonne fob ARA.
* At 1538 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up 73
cents at $91.74 a barrel as a strike in Norway outweighed
concerns about Europe's economic woes.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.05
percent at $2.6470 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $26.58 a barrel, up from $25.71 a barrel at the close on
Monday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window, with Glencore
selling to BASF at $714 a tonne cif NWE and Trafigura selling to
Shell at $713 a tonne cif NWE.
* Prices were up from $692-$694 a tonne cif NWE on Monday.
* The physical naphtha crack was at around minus $11.38 a
barrel late on Tuesday, up from around minus $12.70 a barrel the
previous evening.
