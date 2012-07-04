LONDON, July 4 Gasoline remained supported by a tight market owing to continuing arbitrage to the United States, while naphtha weakened on Wednesday as new supplies entered the North West European market. Market participants continued to ascribe gasoline's strength to short supplies of European grade gasoline in the prompt owing to consistent demand from the U.S. No quick end to the transatlantic arbitrage is in sight, said one trader. Meanwhile, additional cargoes of naphtha are being offered from storage tanks in the Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam hub in North West Europe, said several market sources. Sellers are aiming to exploit the current backwardation in the market after having stored product when the market was previously in contango. Adding further downward pressure to naphtha, at least two cargoes from Latin America as well as one cargo from the United States have arrived in the region through a reverse arbitrage, the sources added. GASOLINE * In the Platts window, Statoil sold two Eurobob cargoes to Total at $982 and $983 a tonne fob ARA, after several days of no trade. * Before the window, around 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window in a tighter range of $975 to $984 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from the previous day's deals at $954 to $981 a tonne. * Gunvor, Chevron, Litasco, Trafigura and Noble were sellers to BP, Total and Litasco. * July/August swap spreads held largely steady at $50.75 to $56 a tonne. * Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $988 a tonne fob ARA, up from $978-980 a tonne on Tuesday. * Gunvor sold both cargoes to Total. * By 1720 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $17.39 a barrel, up from the $16.42 at the close during the previous session. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $0.91 at $99.77 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.68 percent at $2.7044 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.55 a barrel, slightly up from Tuesday's close at $26.51 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window. Gunvor and Stasco sold to Vitol and Trafigura. The deals were done at $790 and $793 a tonne cif NWE, slightly down from the last session at $809 a tonne. * The July crack weakened on ample supplies, falling to minus $11.20 a barrel from $10.30 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Anthony Barker)