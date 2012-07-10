LONDON, July 10 Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe slipped on Tuesday and the gasoline refining
margin tumbled by about $5 a barrel as weak demand dogged the
market.
Early barge trades came at premiums to the August swap of
some $29.50 to $38 a tonne, but prices fell as the day wore on.
Traders said gasoline barge prices were getting some support
from the closure of the Coryton refinery in the UK, but demand
from overseas markets was weak, weighing on refining margins.
"There is not much heading to the U.S., and West Africa has
slowed to a stop," one gasoline broker said.
The weaker demand from the West African market also hit
demand for naphtha to use in gasoline blending. "There hasn't
been much interest for West African blending," one naphtha
broker said.
He added that there was still a lot of uncertainty around
Libyan naphtha supply coming back, whilst the
CDUs at the Skikda refinery in Algeria were expected to be
offline for about four to six months in total.
European naphtha inventories rose 0.44 percent
month-on-month in June, according to data from industry monitor
Euroilstock. Gasoline stocks fell 0.76 percent.
GASOLINE
* No Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a fourth
day. Before the window, some 14,000 tonnes traded.
* Barges opened strongly at around $965 a tonne fob ARA but
slipped to around $954 a tonne by the afternoon.
* This compared with a range of $950-$970 a tonne fob ARA
ahead of the window on Monday.
* Noble, Statoil, Gunvor, Morgan Stanley and Hess were on
the sell side, whilst Litasco, BP, Total and Vitol were buyers.
* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at
$963-$964 a tonne fob ARA, down from $980 a tonne fob ARA on
Monday.
* Total bought all three barges - two from Vitol and one
from North Sea Group.
* By 1541 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was
down at around $13.76 a barrel, slipping from around $17.78 a
barrel on Monday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.42 at $98.90
a barrel after the Norwegian government put an end to the oil
workers' strike.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.09 percent
at $2.7569 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $30.82 a barrel, up from $29.53 a barrel around the same time
on Monday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo of naphtha traded in the window, with Chevron
selling to Vitol at $810 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from
Monday's trades at $800-$806 a tonne cif NWE.
* Brokers said trading houses had been busy bidding again.
July's bidding activity has pushed the market into backwardation
and has helped the crack improve from June's levels.
Backwardation is when spot prices are higher than those for
delivery at future dates.
* The naphtha refining margin was seen trading at around
minus $8.70 a barrel for August late in the afternoon, having
opened at minus $9.20 a barrel. "It's not a massive move, but
it's solid," a broker said.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)