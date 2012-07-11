LONDON, July 11 Naphtha demand in Europe has
benefited from a recovery in prices in Asia, with traders
reporting on Wednesday that as many as seven cargoes had been
provisionally booked for export to Asia.
Naphtha refining margins in Asia were at a two-month high on
Wednesday, although buyers in the East continued to express
concern economic uncertainty in Europe could stall the recovery
in the market.
In any event, both naphtha and gasoline physical markets
lagged crude oil prices on Wednesday, as hopes of a stimulus in
the U.S. sent Brent $2 a barrel higher, while light oil product
markets in Europe were either unchanged or even slightly lower.
Algerian buying offered some support to the gasoline market,
at least in the Mediterranean, which has clawed back some of its
discount to the north.
About a month ago, gasoline prices in the northwest were
more than $40 a tonne higher than in the Mediterranean. That
premium has since narrowed towards $10 a tonne.
Weak demand from the West African market remains a weight on
gasoline in Europe, while a surprise build in U.S. gasoline
stocks on Wednesday also dampened the outlook for demand.
U.S. gasoline inventories rose 2.75 million barrels to
207.73 million barrels. Analysts had projected a 300,000-barrel
increase.
GASOLINE
* There were no Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window
for a fifth session. There were nine trades ahead of the
afternoon slot.
* Barges traded at $946-$951 a tonne fob ARA during the day,
below Tuesday's $954-$965 a tonne fob ARA range.
* Shell, Mabanaft, BP and Total bought, while Gunvor, Morgan
Stanley, Vitol, Statoil and Chevron sold.
* Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $956 a
tonne fob ARA, down from $963-$964 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday.
* Total bought all three barges for Vitol.
* By 1628 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was
down at around $13.87 a barrel, about $1 a barrel below the
previous close.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.29 at $100.26 a
barrel around the same time, buoyed by hopes of an economic
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.65 percent at
$2.7647 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $29.81 a barrel, down from $31.46 a barrel at the close on
Tuesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* One cargo of naphtha traded in the window, with Morgan
Stanley selling to Vitol at $810 a tonne cif NWE.
* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.10 a
barrel, slightly lower than on Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)