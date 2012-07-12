LONDON, July 12 Gasoline barge prices and
refining margins strengthened in a busy session on Thursday,
although traders said gasoline demand was still pretty weak and
the backwardation in the market was making it difficult for
gasoline blenders.
"Naphtha is cheap, so the blend economics are good, but
because of the backwardation it might not work," one trader
said. "There is not a real outlet for the gasoline."
A trader focused on the West African market said there were
still a lot of cargoes waiting offshore Nigeria which meant
there was no real rush to request more.
In addition, the independent firms which supply gasoline to
the Nigerian market via the Petroleum Products Pricing
Regulatory Agency are in limbo because of the ongoing probe into
subsidy fraud and worries that they might have to repay some of
the subsidies they were previously awarded.
This is suppressing demand for naphtha for blending and
adding to the overhang in the prompt market, with stocks
independently held at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rising
21 percent week-on-week.
In addition, the naphtha cargoes that have been arriving
from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Latin America are 30,000 tonnes,
whereas European buyers want 12,500 tonne parcels.
Naphtha traders are now looking to Asia where inventories of
light-end products are at five-week lows and petrochemical
buyers are returning to the market.
"The second half of August looks tight in South Korea, but
after that the Far East market should ease," a trader said.
Traders focused on the Mediterranean market said gasoline
supplies remained tight in their region. "We are seeing good
inland demand in Italy and France," said one.
Another attributed market strength to Algerian buying of
gasoline for delivery in August-December, as
Sonatrach undertakes lengthy maintenance at Skikda.
Elsewhere, Total's Luena refinery in Germany is restarting a
gasoline unit after an unplanned shutdown.
GASOLINE
* No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window
for a sixth session.
* Some 18,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at
$952-$961 a tonne fob ARA, with prices rising steadily
throughout the day. This was up on Wednesday's trades ahead of
the window at $946-$951 a tonne fob ARA.
* The early trades came at premiums to the August swap of
$23.50-$32 a tonne. The swap was at approximately $932 a tonne
at the market close.
* Morgan Stanley, Chevron, Hess, Gunvor, Statoil, Vitol and
Noble were on the sell side, while North Sea Group, Cargill,
Litasco and Total were buyers.
* Just one barge of premium unleaded traded at $975 a tonne
fob ARA, up from $956 a tonne fob ARA on Wednesday.
* Gunvor sold the barge to Total.
* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up
at around $15.10 a barrel from around $13.87 a barrel on
Wednesday.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 53 cents at
$99.70 a barrel around the same time.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.04 percent at
$2.77 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $31.43 a barrel, up from $29.81 a barrel around the same time
on Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* No naphtha cargoes traded in the window as there were no
offers, only bids. The last bid came from Vitol at $803 a tonne
cif NWE. This was down from Wednesday's trade at $810 a tonne
cif NWE.
* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.73 a
barrel, deteriorating slightly from minus $9.10 a barrel on
Wednesday afternoon.
* Analysts at JBC Energy said their outlook for naphtha is
relatively conservative as demand-side fundamentals are still
far from healthy.
* "Besides low petchem sector activity due to the economic
slowdown, demand from gasoline blenders remains unappealing. For
the European market, scant arbitrage opportunities to South
America also remain an issue, which might prevent cracks from
any essential further improvements," they said in a note.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by James Jukwey)