LONDON, July 13 Gasoline barge prices gained on
Friday and refining margins held firm, with traders citing
limited supply as as the reason prices remained robust.
"The market is, overall, tight," a trader said.
Demand from the United States has drawn some product out of
Europe, while refinery maintenance and a halt in production at
the UK's Coryton refinery - which produced a high proportion of
gasoline - also dented supply.
The naphtha market was relatively soft in comparison,
traders said.
"The naphtha market feels a touch soft, can't find many bids
in the front cracks," a trader said, referring to refining
margins for more prompt delivery months.
Another trader said that demand, while sluggish in the north
west of Europe was better in the Mediterranean.
GASOLINE
* No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window
for a seventh session.
* Some 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at
$980-$985 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $952-$961 a tonne on
Thursday.
* Morgan Stanley, Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total, Litasco
and Cargill.
* Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $990-$995 a tonne
fob ARA, up from the $975 a tonne the previous day.
* Vitol and Gunvor sold to Total.
* By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up
at $14.25, down from $15.10 around the same time the previous
day.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.24 $102.31 a
barrel around the same time.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures underperformed, up 0.29
percent at $2.8142 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $31.31 a barrel, easing from $31.43 a barrel around the same
time on Thursday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. There were
three trades, all at $822 a tonne cif NWE, compared to the final
bid the previous day at $803 a tonne.
* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.40 a
barrel, slightly narrower than the $9.73 a barrel seen around
the same time on Thursday. For August the crack was at minus
$9.80 a barrel.
(Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)