LONDON, July 17 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Tuesday, but refining margins dipped as benchmark Eurobob lost ground against Brent crude oil futures. Traders said the gasoline market was becalmed as the ongoing backwardation deters trading, whilst some traders have departed for their summer holidays. "(With the backwardation) people tend to buy hand to mouth, so there is less trading activity," said one gasoline market participant. "On top of that we have some volatility and it is holiday season, so there is not much appetite for trading." A Mediterranean-focused gasoline trader said it was a similar picture in southern Europe. "More people are away. We are waiting for a sense of direction on the market as well. I don't see much changing. We are range-trading." Naphtha traders said there were plenty of bids in the market ahead of the window and whispers of more cargoes moving from the Mediterranean to the Far East. "A stronger Asian market has fed through into the northwest Europe market, and the fact that Vitol fixed a long-range tanker to move 80,000 tonnes from northwest Europe to South Korea has also given the market a boost," a broker said. Naphtha prices in Asia have firmed due to a shutdown at a Japanese refinery, which could last several months. As a result, naphtha buyers such as Japan's Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp have to look elsewhere. However, traders said that naphtha remained volatile, with no demand from gasoline blenders and a poor economic outlook, which is suppressing petrochemical demand. "On the prompt (market), demand from the Far East helped to clear the European length a little bit, but they still need to do more," a trader said. GASOLINE * Some 4,000 tonnes of benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the window at $984-$989 a tonne fob ARA, with the August swap at about $968 a tonne by the close. * Gunvor sold all the barges to Morgan Stanley and Total. * Some 5,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $999-$1,002 a tonne fob ARA, up from $984 a tonne on Monday. * Statoil and Vitol were on the sell side, whilst Shell and Trafigura were buyers. * The early trades came at premiums to the August swap of some $29-$31 a tonne, but by the window this premium had shrunk to around $16-$21 a tonne. * Just 3,000 tonnes of premium unleaded traded at $1,001-$1,002 a tonne fob ARA, up from Monday's trades at $991-992 a tonne fob. * Total bought 2,000 tonnes from Litasco and 1,000 tonnes from Vitol. * By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $13.06 a barrel, down from around $15.90 a barrel around the same time on Monday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 27 cents at $103.64 a barrel at 1544 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.37 percent at $2.8442 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.06 a barrel, slipping from $31.60 a barrel on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought a naphtha cargo from Morgan Stanley at $855 a tonne cif NWE for July 27-31, up from Monday's trades at $835-$837 a tonne cif NWE. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $7.54 a barrel, strengthening from around minus $9.15 a barrel on Monday. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)