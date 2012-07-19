LONDON, July 19 Gasoline and naphtha refining margins fell on Thursday, pushed lower by higher refinery runs, leading to supply beginning to outstrip resurgent demand, and some traders predicted profits would retreat further. "We are seeing more and more refineries maxing runs," said one. Another put refinery runs at around 90 percent, an unusually high percentage. Strength in Brent crude oil will also put pressure on cracks, the first trader said. "Dated Brent is mega bullish, so think margins will die." Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub rose to 728,000 tonnes from 722,000 last week. They were boosted by cargoes arriving from Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Sweden and the UK. Cargoes departed for Ghana, Mexico and the United States. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the window. Before the window some 8,000 tonnes traded at $1,005-$1,014 a tonne fob ARA. * Morgan Stanley, Glencore and Chevron sold to Litasco and Gunvor. Vitol appeared on both sides of the window. * The previous day a barge traded in the window at $1,000 a tonne fob ARA, and before the window barges traded at $997-$1,015 a tonne fob ARA. * Litasco sold three barges of premium unleaded gasoline in the window to Total, at $1,020 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $1,014 a tonne the previous day. * By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $12.44 a barrel, the lowest since June 8. Margins are well off the peaks above $20 a barrel seen on June 21. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $2.16 at $107.32 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures underperformed by up to 1.01 percent at $2.9126 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.33, down from the $31.96 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Morgan Stanley sold one cargo to BP at $873 a tonne cif New compared to the bids in the $852-$857 a tonne cif NWE range. * A trader said there was more interest in selling than buying. * "Pretty offered again today in naphtha, both on cracks and spreads," a trader said. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9 a barrel for July, weaker than the previous session. For August it was at around minus $9.40. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)