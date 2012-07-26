LONDON, July 26 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe strengthened on Thursday after data showing an 18 percent weekly fall in gasoline stocks at a key oil hub, but traders were sceptical as to how long the fillip from overseas demand would last. Gasoline stocks independently held at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell to 596,000 tonnes week-on-week, from 728,000, according to data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen, as cargoes departed for markets such as the United States and Argentina. But traders said that gasoline stock builds in the United States on Wednesday had closed the arbitrage window, whilst West African demand has tailed off due to the ongoing Nigerian subsidy probe. "It has been very slow," said a West African-focused gasoline broker. "But they will need oil at some point so we wait and see what they will do." Nigeria has accused fuel traders of fraudulently collecting $2.38 billion last year in subsidy payments for fuel that was never delivered. Demand from the United States is also waning, with Wednesday's figures from the Energy Information Administration showing a 3.2 percent fall in gasoline demand for the four-week average, compared with a year ago. The gasoline refining margin has come off substantially, with the Eurobob crack down from over $20 a barrel four weeks ago to just under $12 a barrel on Thursday. "It is likely to wane further as refiners have adjusted themselves for the remainder of the peak driving season, while the demand outlook remains bleak," analysts at JBC Energy said in a note. The naphtha crack has tended to move in line with gasoline over the last few days and remains under pressure from a persistently weak petrochemicals market, they added. In Japan, Keiyo Ethylene has closed a 768,000 tonne per year cracker indefinitely, hitting naphtha demand. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. At the close the August swap was trading at about $969.50 a tonne fob ARA. * Some 4,000 tonnes of gasoline traded ahead of the window at $956-$980 a tonne fob ARA. This was up on Wednesday's pre-window trades at $942-$960 a tonne fob ARA. BP sold to North Sea Group and Vitol sold to Litasco. * Gunvor sold some 2,000 tonnes to Litasco after the window, at $978 a tonne fob ARA. * At 1550 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.88 a barrel, up from around $10.48 a barrel on Wednesday. * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $986 a tonne fob ARA, up from $959 a tonne on Wednesday. Vitol sold to the barge to ConocoPhilips. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 77 cents at $105.15 a barrel by 1552 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.17 percent at $2.8255 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $25.70 a barrel, up from $24.62 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $826 a tonne cif NWE, up from Wednesday's trades at $813-$814 a tonne. BP sold the cargo to Vitol. * A trader said this looked like $1 above the August swap at the time of the trade. * Margins eroded further to around minus $12.35 a barrel according to Reuters' calculations, down from around minus $11.88 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)