LONDON, July 30 Naphtha margins recovered on
Monday from last week's $5 a barrel loss over last week, as the
market became rebalanced on the back of solid demand in Asia and
a drop in imports from the United States.
"There are around 10-11 long range cargoes heading east, so
approximately 900,000 tonnes," said one broker, "It's a much
bigger volume than in recent months, hence the market in Europe
is more balanced."
The recovery of Asian naphtha prices at the start of July to
multi-month highs fuelled an exodus of European naphtha to the
East.
The return of petrochemical demand from Taiwan's CPC, after
a three month absence, contributed to a 20 percent jump in
prices on Monday.
Furthermore, no naphtha from the United States is expected
to arrive in August - a momentary halt after the arbitrage
pattern began reversing in April this year on the back on the
shale gas boom in the U.S.
U.S. benchmark Rbob cracks rose by over $1 a barrel to WTI
crude futures on Monday and the move was said to be buoying
naptha and gasoline more generally.
Gasoline edged higher despite falling European crude futures
on the back on a stronger paper market and a tight market in
North West Europe.
"There is increased demand from the United Kingdom," said
one trader, which is making the North and consequently the
Mediterranean tighter.
The UK has to compensate for the recent closure of
Petroplus' Coryton refinery in June. The refinery is expected to
be turned into a terminal.
Products demand has also been buoyed by the Olympics, the
trader added.
GASOLINE
* Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts
window at $989-$993 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold to Vitol and
Shell.
* Ahead of the window, 8 barges traded at $992-$1002 a tonne
fob ARA, up from $977-$978 a tonne on Friday. BP sold to Total,
Cargill, Shell and Lukoil.
* The August/September spreads on the trades were at around
plus $4-$10 a tonne, widening from $3-$4 a tonne last week.
* At 1627 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $11.58 a barrel, up from $10.23 at the end of trade on
Friday.
* No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded but a barge
was offered at $1010 a tonne fob ARA. Friday's deal was at
$1,005 a tonne fob ARA.
* In the Mediterranean, Trafigura bid for a cargo at $1010 a
tonne but no deal was done.
* ICE Brent crude futures were down 34 cents at
$106.13 a barrel at 1635 GMT.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.04 percent at
$2.9178 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $28.25 a barrel, up from $27.94 at the close on Friday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Two cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window at
$846 a tonne cif NWE, up from $833 a tonne on Friday. Vitol
bought from Trafigura and Glencore.
* Margins firmed considerably to minus $10.70 a barrel on
Monday, from around minus $12.57 a barrel on Friday.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)