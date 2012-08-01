LONDON, Aug 1 European gasoline barge prices held firm on Wednesday, supported by tight supply on both sides of the Atlantic, with refinery maintenance seen as likely to support margins. Investors were watching for maintenance at refineries as it was seen as keeping margins supported by cutting supply. U.S. based Valero Energy is planning an eight-week turnaround at its 270,000 barrels-a-day Pembroke, UK refinery, starting in October, the company said. This adds to maintenance planned at Grangemouth in Scotland and BP's Rotterdam refinery in September and October. Also pointing to tighter supply, gasoline inventories fell 2.17 million barrels in the United States, against forecasts for a build of 1.0 million barrels, the weekly Energy Information Administration report showed.  One trader said the strength of dated Brent, from which the refining margin for gasoline is calculated, will ensure margins stay relatively subdued. "I am bullish on dated Brent, so that will compress the cracks," said one trader. One factor that could support Brent prices is maintenance in the North Sea. However, the trader acknowledged that speculative traders in the United States may ramp up prices of U.S. gasoline RBOB futures which would in turn lift European cracks. "If the U.S. prop community continues to explode RBOB then our cracks won't come off, irrespective of how much gasoline is around in Europe." GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts window but bids and offers were in the $986-$995 a tonne fob ARA range, just slightly above the $985 a tonne trade seen on Tuesday. * Ahead of the window, some 11,000 tonnes traded at $987-$995 a tonne fob ARA, below the $996-$1,002 a tonne seen on Tuesday. Vitol, Glencore and Noble sold to North Sea Group, Trafigura and Cargill. * At 1542 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $12.22 a barrel, down from the $13.52 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. The August swap was seen at around $14.15/$14.35. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,016 and $1,017 a tonne fob ARA, respectively. This was up from the $1,004 a tonne offered on Tuesday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.24 at $106.16 a barrel at 1602 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.11 percent at $2.8329 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.06 a barrel, up from $28.69 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window. Vitol sold to Glencore at $854 a tonne cif NWE and it also sold to BP at the same price. * This compares to the bids in the $846 to $848 a tonne cif NWE range on Tuesday. * Margins continued to improve, up slightly at minus $9.30 a barrel from August, up from minus $10.50 in the previous session. The September crack was seen at minus $9.60 a barrel compared to $9.80 a barrel on Tuesday. * Traders said the strength in naphtha was due to steady demand from Asia. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)