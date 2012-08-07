LONDON, Aug 7 Gasoline and naphtha markets rose
in northwest Europe on Tuesday, supported by gains in oil and an
accident at a California refinery that sent U.S. prices higher
during the session.
Chevron Corp's 245,000-barrels-per-day Richmond,
California refinery could be shut for up to three months
following a fire at the crude unit, trade sources said.
Los Angeles spot market gasoline prices jumped 24.5 cents in
early Tuesday trade on news of the fire, which broke out late on
Monday.
Traders said European markets had been poised to react in
line with their U.S. counterparts and prices rose late in the
session.
"Europe has only really jumped in the last hour... guess the
Yanks reacted when they came in," said a trader, adding Europe
had followed the U.S. market higher as a result.
Some traders said the reaction to the outage was exaggerated
and the fact that it had occurred during the U.S. driving season
when demand is typically higher had helped drive the rally.
"I am not convinced... bit of panic, but the longs are
selling into it. Never be short in the summer!" another gasoline
trader said.
Oil prices also rallied on Tuesday, which added to the
upward momentum as a loading programme showed North Sea output
would hit a record low in September and fresh calls for U.S.
monetary easing supported the market.
In other news, Essar Energy's UK refinery Stanlow will
undergo planned maintenance work for about a month starting in
mid-September, traders said on Tuesday.
Traders said the work would take place on a crude
distillation unit (CDU) and reduce the plant's 296,000 barrel
per day (bpd) processing capacity by around 35,000 bpd.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.
* Four barges changed hands ahead of the window at
$1,020-$1,024 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,014-$1,020 a tonne fob
ARA on Monday.
* BP, North Sea Group and Trafigura bought from Vitol,
Glencore, Hess and Litasco.
* Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to around
$11.39 a barrel at 1548 GMT, up from $10.58 a barrel at the
close on Monday, as a more than $2 a barrel rally in oil lagged
behind gains gasoline markets.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,060 a
tonne fob ARA and $1,054 a tonne fob ARA during the window.
Trafigura bought the first barge from Vitol and the second from
North Sea Group.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $2.16 cents at
$111.71 a barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.89
percent at $2.9774 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $31.49 a barrel around the same time, up almost $1 a barrel
from the previous close.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* Vitol sold a further three cargoes in the window on
Tuesday, after selling five the previous session.
* The cargoes were sold to Trafigura and Shell for late
August delivery at $903 a tonne cif NWE, up from $888-$889 a
tonne cif NWE on Monday.
* The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $10.03 a
barrel around the same time, down from minus $9.34 a barrel late
on Monday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)