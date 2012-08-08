LONDON, Aug 8 Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe rose on Wednesday on expectations of improved demand from the United States following gasoline inventory draws and a major refinery fire that may impact U.S. gasoline output for several months. The Energy Information Administration said that U.S. gasoline stockpiles had fallen 1.8 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding expectations for a draw of 1.1 million. The data has been closely eyed this week following a fire at Chevron's 245,000-barrels-per-day Richmond, California refinery. The refinery is the second-largest in the state and is expected to be shut for up to three months after the blaze in its crude oil refining unit. Traders said the fire could attract more European gasoline to the United States, although some suggested barrels were more likely to move from Asia in the first instance. Gasoline prices in the United States and Asia have risen on the expectation of shortages in the U.S. if the refinery stays closed for the rest of the summer driving season. "Asia gasoline is very strong - in part I think due to that," one trader said. He added that the region was experiencing its own outages, with a shutdown at Vietnam's only refinery, keeping the market tight. Other traders suggested that California would attract barrels from the U.S. Gulf Coast, which would have a knock-on effect for the U.S. East Coast. This could open the door to more European cargoes. A trader focused on the West African market said that few cargoes had moved there over the last week. "There is some slight interest this week, but not huge volumes," he said. "Ghana is receiving a couple of cargoes - gasoline/jet and gasoil." He added that gasoline suppliers to the Nigerian market had begun to receive some subsidy payments now, but progress was slow as the investigation into subsidy fraud continues. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. Bids came at around $1,060 a tonne fob ARA, but there were no offers. The September swap was trading at about $1,024.50 at the close. * Some 11,000 barges traded ahead of the window at $1,045-$1,052 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's pre-window trades at $1,020-$1,024 a tonne. * Early trades came at premiums to the September swaps of $33-$33.50 a tonne fob ARA. * Litasco, Chevron and Morgan Stanley were on the sell side whilst Shell, Cargill and North Sea Group were buyers. Mercuria was active on both sides of the market. * By 1537 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was up at around $12.60 a barrel from around $11.39 a barrel on Tuesday. * Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,079-$1,082 a tonne fob ARA, up from Tuesday's $1,054-$1,060 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold all the barges to Trafigura. * At 1539 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up 86 cents at $112.86 a barrel after U.S. data showing that domestic oil stocks had fallen sharply week-on-week. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.74 percent at $3.0136 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted at $32.28 a barrel, up from $31.49 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA * Vitol sold another three cargoes in the window and Koch sold one. Vitol's cargoes went to Glencore and Trafigura at $922-$924 a tonne cif NWE. Koch's cargo went to Trafigura at $922 a tonne cif NWE. * This was up from Tuesday's trades at $903 a tonne cif NWE. * Vitol has now sold about 20 cargoes in the window since the start of August, but the market remains fairly well supported. * Asian naphtha is at around a three-month high, keeping the arbitrage from Europe open. Market participants also cited petrochemical demand in Europe and some demand coming through from gasoline blenders as supporting factors. * Another trader said that Mediterranean buyers were restocking after running stocks down over the last few weeks because of the profitable arbitrage East. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.17 a barrel, strengthening from around minus $10.03 a barrel in the previous session.