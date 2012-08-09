LONDON, Aug 9 Gasoline prices were steady on
Thursday, lagging gains in crude oil as stocks data showed a
build in inventories linked to weak U.S. demand for imports and
falling consumption caused by the worsening euro zone economy.
Both crude and product stocks rose in the area, Euroilstock
data showed, but the biggest inventory gain was in gasoline,
which increased by 2 percent to 108.29 million barrels.
" driving season is expectedly weak, with gasoline
demand declining in July," KBC Energy Economics' Monthly Oil
Markets Outlook said this week.
"Preliminary data suggests that demand dropped both on a
month-on-month basis and against the previous year throughout
June and July."
In naphtha, however, refining margins jumped as traders
anticipated a recovery in demand by petrochemical firms, which
were said to be switching to naphtha from propane.
Propane, a rival feedstock, has rallied in recent weeks due
to maintenance limiting supply, low stocks for the winter and
production problems in the North Sea.
"Europe is very tight... propane is trying to price its way
out of the cracking pool... it (petrochemical companies
switching to naphtha) is happening now," said a feedstock
trader.
GASOLINE
* No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. The
last trade before the slot was done at $1,056 a tonne fob ARA,
while after the window a deal was done at $1,059 a tonne fob
ARA.
* A late rise in gasoline prices was supported by gains in
crude. Outside the window, some five barges traded at
$1,047-$1,059 a tonne fob ARA, with Trafigura, Shell, Cargill
and BP buying from Glencore, Statoil, Gunvor and Hess.
* Thursday's range was only marginally above Wednesday's
$1,045-$1,052 a tonne fob ARA range.
* By 1747 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was down
at $11.99 a barrel, from $13.42 a barrel at the close on
Wednesday.
* Trafigura bought two barges of premium unleaded gasoline
from Gunvor during the window at $1,076 and $1,083 a tonne fob
ARA. Prices were little changed from Wednesday's $1,079-$1,082 a
tonne fob ARA range.
* ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.09 at $113.23 a
barrel around the same time.
* September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.69
percent at $3.0010 a gallon around the same time.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures was quoted
at $32.25 a barrel, up from $31.83 a barrel at the previous
close.
NAPHTHA
* Vitol sold a cargo to Trafigura at $934 a tonne cif NWE,
up from prices of $922-$924 a tonne cif NWE on Wednesday.
* The physical naphtha crack rose to about minus $7.97 a
barrel, up from minus $9.17 a barrel the previous evening.
* The September naphtha crack was also strong, rising to as
high as minus $6.80 a barrel during the session.